All QoL improvements coming in Wuthering Waves 2.6

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 update will inject several quality-of-life updates, aiming to improve Rover’s gameplay experience. The improvements were further announced in the special livestream event, which was conducted on August 16, 2025. Based on the official informtaion, the patch will usher in a universal flight feature, multiple endgame mode updates, and other optimizations.
This article further lists all the QoL improvements heading to Wuthering Waves 2.6.
All Wuthering Waves 2.6 QoL updates, explored
The list below outlines all the QoL updates announced during the Wuthering Waves 2.6 livestream. The telecast also unveiled the fresh contents from the update, including the story quests, events, and more.
- Flight will become available in Jinzhou and Black Shores. Additionally, the module will have no height requirement, meaning players can activate their wings in any open space.
- The main hub of Fantasies of Thousand Gateways will be optimized. The developers will add New metaphors and replace Lucid Dream state with a new Divine Dream, which can be activated manually.
- The Tower of Adversity update will introduce floors 3 and 4 to Hazard Tower. Overdrive Zone will be available once you complete the Stable and Experiment Zones. Clearing the Hazard Zone will no longer be necessary.
- Whimpering Wastes’ Burning Waves feature will also see an update in version 2.6. The effect can be activated by accumulating Ember through combat actions and will not be triggered by default at certain enemy waves. The game mode will also have a Record Sync feature, which will use your last progress to automatically clear the specific floors.
- The map will show the various mineral collection spots, and the Lootmapper gadget will have an improved detection range.
- You can further track exploration quests, like viewpoints, blobflies, and frostbugs, around Jinzhou.
- The weapons category will be added to the gallery, allowing you to view the details of the options available in the game.
- A one-click collection option will be added to most of the pages that list claimable rewards. Be it the Guidebook, Data Bank, or events, you can click the “Claim” button to obtain freebies.
- The PC version of the game will feature new keyboard shortcuts. You can also assign keys to access specific in-game menus.
- WuWa 2.6 will officially extend the Frame Generation support for more graphics cards. Options like FSR 3 and XeSS 2 will be available for the associated GPUs. Additionally, NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Framegen will be available, and it can provide up to a 4x boost depending on the hardware.
