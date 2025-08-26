Wuthering Waves Iuno release date, time, and countdown

By Hijam Tompok
Modified Aug 26, 2025 09:25 GMT
Iuno release date, time, and countdown (Image via Kuro Games)
Wuthering Waves Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)

Iuno in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 5-star Resonator that is set to debut in the second half of the 2.6 update. Developer Kuro Games has officially revealed the complete event schedule of the new game version and confirmed that the Priestess of Septimont will be released on September 17, 2025. Additionally, her signature weapon, Moongazer's Sigil, will be featured on the weapon banner for the same period.

Rovers can find Iuno's exact release timings in Wuthering Waves below, along with a countdown that shows the exact time until she debuts on all the in-game servers.

Wuthering Waves Iuno release date and countdown for all servers

As mentioned, Kuro Games has announced the complete event schedule for the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Iuno's banner is in the second half, so she will be released on September 17, 2025, at 10 am server time. However, each server follows a different time zone, so the exact release timings will be slightly different.

For reference, the time zones used in all the in-game servers are the following:

  • SEA and Asia - UTC+8
  • Europe - UTC+1
  • America - UTC-5
Players can find the countdown for Iuno's banner release below.

Asian and SEA servers

Iuno will be released first on the Asian and SEA servers on September 17, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8).

European server

Players on the European server will be able to pull for Iuno after September 17, 2025, 10 am (UTC+1).

American server

Iuno's banner will arrive last on the American server on September 17, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5).

The second half banners will be available until October 8, 2025, 11:59 am (server time), meaning players will have three weeks to get her and her signature weapon.

Also read: Iuno ascension and skill level-up materials

Iuno banner details

Iuno banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)
Iuno banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)

Listed below are all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Iuno's banner during the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update:

  • Aalto (Aero - Pistols)
  • Baizhi (Glacio - Rectifier)
  • Taoqi (Havoc - Broadblade)

Baizhi is a decent support healer, so she can be a good F2P choice if players don't have Shorekeeper. Meanwhile, Aalto is a decent sub-DPS unit but not really worth investing in. Lastly, Taoqi is one of the worst units in the game, so even getting extra copies won't necessarily benefit anyone.

Rovers can also pull for the following items on Iuno's weapon banner:

  • Moongazer's Sigil (5-star Gauntlet)
  • Celestial Spirit (4-star Gauntlet)
  • Relativistic Jet (4-star Pistol)
  • Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)

Moongazer's Sigil is Iuno's signature weapon, and Rovers can get it to strengthen their Priestess.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok

Hijam Tompok is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on Genshin Impact. He has always considered video games as the best form of entertainment and writing about them lets him express this passion for the benefit of readers.

In just 18 months, Hijam has reached close to 8 million reads on his articles - something he's immensely proud of - and aims to hit the 10 million mark in the coming months. This is because he always thoroughly checks the reliability of his sources and reports the information as accurately as possible without any bias.

As a player, Hijam now enjoys both single-player and multiplayer titles. As long as the games are interesting, he has no complaints. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would love to jump into Genshin Impact or a similar fantasy world. He loves the fantasy genre and having the ability to perform magic or control elements is one of the things he believes most people would love as well.

Away from work and gaming, Hijam loves to cook, play football, and read web novels.

