Wuthering Waves Iuno release date, time, and countdown

Iuno in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming 5-star Resonator that is set to debut in the second half of the 2.6 update. Developer Kuro Games has officially revealed the complete event schedule of the new game version and confirmed that the Priestess of Septimont will be released on September 17, 2025. Additionally, her signature weapon, Moongazer's Sigil, will be featured on the weapon banner for the same period.Rovers can find Iuno's exact release timings in Wuthering Waves below, along with a countdown that shows the exact time until she debuts on all the in-game servers.Wuthering Waves Iuno release date and countdown for all serversAs mentioned, Kuro Games has announced the complete event schedule for the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Iuno's banner is in the second half, so she will be released on September 17, 2025, at 10 am server time. However, each server follows a different time zone, so the exact release timings will be slightly different.For reference, the time zones used in all the in-game servers are the following:SEA and Asia - UTC+8Europe - UTC+1America - UTC-5Players can find the countdown for Iuno's banner release below.Asian and SEA serversIuno will be released first on the Asian and SEA servers on September 17, 2025, at 10 am (UTC+8).European serverPlayers on the European server will be able to pull for Iuno after September 17, 2025, 10 am (UTC+1).American serverIuno's banner will arrive last on the American server on September 17, 2025, at 10 am (UTC-5).The second half banners will be available until October 8, 2025, 11:59 am (server time), meaning players will have three weeks to get her and her signature weapon.Also read: Iuno ascension and skill level-up materialsIuno banner detailsIuno banner in version 2.6 (Image via Kuro Games)Listed below are all the 4-star characters who will be featured on Iuno's banner during the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update:Aalto (Aero - Pistols)Baizhi (Glacio - Rectifier)Taoqi (Havoc - Broadblade)Baizhi is a decent support healer, so she can be a good F2P choice if players don't have Shorekeeper. Meanwhile, Aalto is a decent sub-DPS unit but not really worth investing in. Lastly, Taoqi is one of the worst units in the game, so even getting extra copies won't necessarily benefit anyone.Rovers can also pull for the following items on Iuno's weapon banner:Moongazer's Sigil (5-star Gauntlet)Celestial Spirit (4-star Gauntlet)Relativistic Jet (4-star Pistol)Fusion Accretion (4-star Rectifier)Moongazer's Sigil is Iuno's signature weapon, and Rovers can get it to strengthen their Priestess.