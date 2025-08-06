Wuthering Waves Iuno ascension materials leaked

Iuno is an upcoming 5-star Aero character in Wuthering Waves. She will be released in version 2.6, and her banner is expected to be available in the second half of the update. Luckily, Iuno's ascension and skill level-up materials have been leaked, and it looks like most of them can be pre-farmed ahead of her debut. Rovers will have to wait for version 2.6 to get the local specialty and boss materials for her max ascension.

Ad

This article will cover all the materials you may need to level up Iuno and her skills and briefly explain how to obtain all of them in Wuthering Waves.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Wuthering Waves Iuno ascension and skill level-up materials leaked

Ad

Trending

Listed below are all the materials you may need for Iuno's ascension and leveling up her skills in Wuthering Waves, as per the beta leaks shared by Emiya:

Unnamed local specialty item x 60

New boss material x 46

Cadence Seed x 25

Cadence Bud x 28

Cadence Leaf x 55

Cadence Blossom x 67

The Netherworld's Stare x 26

LF Polygon Core x 29

MF Polygon Core x 40

HF Polygon Core x 52

FF Polygon Core x 61

Shell Credit x 3,100,000

Ad

As mentioned, you could be able to farm all the items for Iuno ahead of her release, excluding the new local specialty item and boss material, since they are expected to be added in version 2.6.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Iuno kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Where to farm Iuno's materials

Cadence Seed, Bud, Leaf, and Blossom

Cadence Leaf (Image via Kuro Games)

Cadence Seed, Bud, Leaf, and Blossom can be farmed in the Abyss of Sacrifice Forgery Challenge in Rinascita and Moonlit Groves Forgery Challenge in Huanglong. Alternatively, you can obtain them from the Souvenir Shop, Weapon Shop, and Supply Packs.

Ad

LF, MF, HF, and FF Polygon Core

MF Polygon Core (Image via Kuro Games)

LF, MF, HF, and FF Polygon Core can be obtained by defeating Clamorlings and Tranquilites enemies, such as

Ad

Autopuppet Scout

Carapace

Fission Junrock

Fusion Prism

Glacio Prism

Havoc Prism

Lottie Lost

Lumiscale Construct

Spectro Prism

Stonewall Bracer

Traffic Illuminator

Vanguard Junrock

You can also obtain them as extra rewards from any Forgery Challenges in Rinascita, or exchange them in the Store and Weapon Shop, and open Supply Packs.

The Netherworld's Stare

The Netherworld's Stare (Image via Kuro Games)

You can obtain The Netherworld's Stare by completing the Hecate weekly boss challenge.

Ad

Lastly, for Shell Credits, you can farm them in the Simulation Training, completing quests, and through exploration.

This guide will be updated once there's official information on Iuno's materials.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.