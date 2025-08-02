Wuthering Waves Iuno kit leak: Skill, Liberation, and all abilities explained

Iuno is an upcoming 5-star character in Wuthering Waves. She will be released in version 2.6, and Kuro Games has already confirmed that she is an Aero unit that uses Gauntlets. Moreover, Iuno's kit has also been leaked, and she is speculated to be a sub-DPS unit that can heal and create a shield for herself.The Priestess of Septimont looks like a pretty strong character, and Rovers can check out more details about her abilities in this article.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt.Iuno's kit in Wuthering Waves leakedNormal Attack2.6 full kits byu/ISRUKRENG inWutheringWavesLeaksAccording to leaks on encore.moe, a reliable source of leaks, Iuno's Normal Attacks have the following effects:Basic Attack: Perform up to 3 consecutive strikes dealing Aero DMG.Mid-air Attack: Consumes stamina to perform a Plunging Attack, dealing Aero DMG.Dodge Counter: Use Basic Attack shortly after a successful Dodge, dealing Aero DMG.Resonance SkillIuno's Resonance Skill has multiple versions:Pulse of Origin (base version): Deals Aero DMG.Closing Refrain: After casting Basic Attack Stage 3, Intro Skill, or Pulse of Origins, Iuno's Resonance Skill is replaced with Closing Refrain for five seconds. Casting Closing Refrain deals Aero DMG, and she enters the Lunar Phasing state.Unfinished Refrain: When in the Lunar Phase (Half Moon) state, her Resonance Skill is replaced with Unfinished Refrain that deals Aero DMG.Overdraw: When in the Lunar Phase (New Moon) state, her Resonance Skill is replaced with Overdraw. It has two initial charges, and casting it causes Iuno to shift position and deal Aero DMG.Also read: Wuthering Waves Iuno early gameplay revealedResonance LiberationIuno deals Aero DMG and enters the Lunar Phasing state.Inherent SkillIuno is expected to have the following Inherent Skills in Wuthering Waves:Every time Iuno uses Basic Attack, Resonance Skill, Resonance Liberation, or Intro Skill, she gains a shield based on her ATK. The shield lasts for 15 seconds and cannot be inherited by other party members.When Iuno casts Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation, she immediately gains five stacks of Blessing of the Wan Light.Also read: Iuno's attribute and weapon type in Wuthering Waves revealedForte CircuitLunar PhasingIuno's Lunar Phasing has the following effects in Wuthering Waves:Half Moon state is active by default, but she can freely switch between Half Moon and New Moon states.Iuno's jump is replaced with Flux, enabling her to switch attack stances.Iuno enters the Meandering state, which continuously consumes stamina to move in a special manner.Using Utility tools or interacting with certain environments will end the Lunar Phasing state.Here are the effects Luno gains in Half Moon and New Moon states:Half Moon: Attacks using the Moonring and restores Sentience on hit. Can use Flux: Moonbow to deal Aero DMG and switch to the New Moon state.New Moon: Consumes Sentience to increase the skill's DMG Multiplier, restores additional Concerto Energy, and heals nearby party members. Can use Flux: Moonring to deal Aero DMG and switch to Lunar Phasing: Half Moon state.Resonance Skill: Absolute FullnessWhen Iuno's Concerto Energy is full, her Resonance Skill is replaced with Absolute Fullness.Casting it deals Aero DMG to nearby enemies and heals nearby party members before ending the Lunar Phasing state, creating a Full Moon domain at her location. This effect can be triggered once every 25 seconds.Party members inside the Full Moon domain periodically regain health and stamina. Furthermore, gaining a shield inside the domain grants one additional stack of Blessing of the Wan Light. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds.Blessing of the Wan Light increases Iuno's Crit. DMG by 6% for 15 seconds. This effect can be stacked up to 10 times, and gaining new stacks resets the duration. This effect ends early if Iuno leaves the Full Moon domain or is switched off the field.Iuno can hold up to 100 stacks of Sentience, and she earns them through the following ways:Using Intro Skill, Resonance Liberation, Closing Refrain, or Unfinished Refrain.Hitting an enemy using Basic Attacks, Dodge Counters, and Mid-air Attacks while in Lunar Phasing: Half Moon state.Also read: Wuthering Waves 2.6-2.8 character roadmap leakOutro SkillCasting Outro Skill deals 100% Aero DMG to the enemy, and the incoming character gains 50% Heavy Attack DMG Amplification for 14 seconds. This effect ends if the character is switched off the field.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.