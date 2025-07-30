Wuthering Waves Iuno early gameplay revealed

Akash Paul
Published Jul 30, 2025
Iuno from Wuthering Waves
This article explores the early gameplay of Wuthering Waves Iuno (Image via Kuro Games)

Iuno is an upcoming Wuthering Waves character who was recently showcased via the version 2.6 drip marketing campaign. Following the reveal, her early gameplay footage from the build server was shared by X user @WW_Game8. The clip isn’t a leak but is endorsed by Kuro Games.

Thanks to the initiative, fans got a glimpse of the Resonator’s combat animations ahead of her official release. This article will take a closer look at Iuno's early gameplay from the WuWa 2.6 closed beta.

Disclaimer: The footage included in this article comes from version 2.6 closed beta. Therefore, the actual gameplay on official release may differ.

Wuthering Waves revealed Iuno’s early gameplay

The Wuthering Waves 2.6 drip marketing campaign has revealed both Iuno and Augusta, confirming their debut as the playable 5-star Resonator in the next patch. They are the major characters from Septimont whom Rovers have encountered already. Moreover, they were initially teased during the version 2.4 livestream, alongside other future entities.

The preview shared by X user @WW_Game8 showcases Iuno’s combat animation. While she is classified as a Gauntlet user, her weapon appears to have a unique disc shape. She flings it around with each attack, and it almost reacts like a boomerang.

That's not all, as her weapon also transforms into a hovercraft mid-combat. Iuno can presumably cast her Resonance Skill to trigger the transformation. She then pilots it to launch ranged AoE attacks. Iuno floats the entire time in this special state.

In practice, it will help her avoid attacks from the enemy. Iuno can also retaliate by casting her Resonance Liberation. She picks up a pearl from her feet and consumes it to launch a nuking attack with her now transformed weapon.

Kuro Games has yet to announce what Iuno’s abilities do in the game. So, players will have to wait for the final showcase. The officials usually reveal such information during special livestream events. The next telecast will be announced soon.

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Edited by Angad Sharma
