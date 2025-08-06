Wuthering Waves Iuno's signature weapon stats and materials leaked

Iuno in Wuthering Waves is an upcoming Aero Resonator, and her weapon type is Gauntlets. As she is a 5-star character, she will get a new signature weapon, and the latest beta leaks have already shared all the potential stats and materials of the upcoming weapon. It appears to be a solid weapon that provides the wielder with some solid buffs and boosts their Crit. Rate.This article will cover the stats and effects of Iuno's signature weapon, along with all the materials you may need to level it up in Wuthering Waves.Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.Iuno's signature weapon stats, effects, and materials in Wuthering Waves leakedIuno signature weapon stats and effects Iuno Weapon description by u/BlueWallBlackTile in WutheringWavesLeaks Here are all the stats and effects of Iuno's signature weapon at Level 90 and Syntonization Rank 1 in Wuthering Waves, as per leaks by PecokWaves:Base ATK: 500Second stat: Crit. Rate 36%Passive Effects: Increases ATK by 12%. When casting Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation, Resonance Liberation DMG increases by 20% for 15 seconds. Additionally, when gaining a shield, Resonance Liberation DMG ignores 7% of the enemy's defense. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds and can be stacked up to five times, each stack lasting for 7 seconds.In addition to the Crit. Rate bonus, the weapon appears to increase the wielder's ATK and buffs their Resonance Liberation DMG. Furthermore, after the character gains a shield, their ultimate would ignore the enemy's defense by a small percentage.Also read: Wuthering Waves Iuno ascension materials leakedIuno's signature weapon materials and how to farm themLevel up materials for Iuno's signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)Here's a list of the potential materials required to level up Iuno's signature weapon:Cadence Seed x 6Cadence Bud x 8Cadence Leaf x 6Cadence Blossom x 20LF Howler Core x 6MF Howler Core x 6HF Howler Core x 10FF Howler Core x 12Shell Credit x 330,000You can farm Cadence Seed and its higher rarities in the Abyss of Sacrifice Forgery Challenge in Rinascita and Moonlit Groves Forgery Challenge in Huanglong. Additionally, you can get them from the Souvenir Shop, Weapon Shop, and Supply Packs.Meanwhile, LF Howler Core and its higher rarities can be obtained by defeating the Howler enemies, such as Cyan-Feathered Heron, Glacio Dreadmane, Lightcrusher, and Havoc Dreadmane.Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves updates and guides.