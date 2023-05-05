5 games like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom on the PlayStation 5

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is an epic action-adventure game that has captivated gamers around the world with its immersive storyline, challenging puzzles, and engaging gameplay. If you've completed the game and are looking for similar titles to play on your PlayStation 5 the console offers a wide variety of games that are sure to scratch that Zelda itch. From open-world adventures to puzzle-solving quests, there's something for everyone.

5 PlayStation 5 games that are like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are two highly acclaimed action-adventure games that have won over gamers and critics alike. In Horizon Zero Dawn, players take on the role of Aloy, a skilled hunter who sets out on a quest to uncover the mysteries of her world and defeat robotic creatures that roam the land. The game offers a vast open world, stunning graphics, and challenging gameplay mechanics.

Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom follows the hero Link as he awakens from a long sleep and embarks on a journey to save the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil Calamity Ganon. The game features a massive open world, intricate puzzles, and a wide range of weapons and tools to use. Both games are beloved for their immersive gameplay, compelling storylines, and breathtaking visuals.

2) Death Stranding

Death Stranding is an action-adventure shooting game developed by Kojima Productions that blends action, exploration, and puzzle-solving. The protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, faces magical creatures in a post-apocalyptic world where evil has inhabited the land.

Sam is a courier who must traverse a dangerous, post-apocalyptic landscape to deliver packages and connect communities. As he travels through the barren topography, he discovers terrified civilians and survivors. He also uncovers several mysterious beings along the way and confronts them to protect the failing world.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Death Stranding share some similarities, such as an immersive exploration experience and a mysterious storyline. For example, both games take place in a world full of uncertainty where survival is a constant struggle.

3) Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow of the Colossus is a remake of a PS2 game that is available only on the PS4 and PS5, with the original version also receiving a HD port on the PS3. It follows the story of a young man named Wander who must defeat 16 Colossi to bring back his loved one from the dead.

While it may not be a completely open-ended game like Tears of the Kingdom, it does put emphasis on atmosphere and exploration. The game is structured in 16 ordered cycles: in each one, players must locate a particular Colossus, learn its weakness, and defeat it. There's very little to be found off the beaten path, aside from items to raise max HP and stamina, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to explore.

Finding these bosses is easier said than done since the game provides scant hints as to their location. Getting to them often requires thoughtful navigation around obstacles or lonely treks through forgotten ruins.

There aren't any traditional Tears of the Kingdom-style puzzles in Shadow of the Colossus, but the Colossi scratch the same itch. It's never enough just to slash away at a Colossus’ feet since each one has a unique mechanic that players must exploit. Some of the Colossi have weak points on their heads, and the player must find an opportunity to climb them. Others lurk near slippery slopes, and the player must goad them into falling off.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are both open-world games that offer a vast and diverse game world to explore. Both games encourage players to discover and interact with their environment in unique ways. In Skyrim, players can interact with a wide range of characters and factions, engage in battles with various enemies, and explore dungeons and other locations to uncover hidden treasures and secrets.

Similarly, Tears of the Kingdom offers a massive open world to explore, with a variety of different landscapes, enemies, and puzzles to solve. Players can engage in combat with different weapons and abilities, climb and glide to reach new areas, and interact with a variety of characters and creatures. Both games also feature a day and night cycle, with dynamic weather systems that affect gameplay and create a sense of immersion in the game world.

5) Okami HD

The role-playing action-adventure game Okami was developed by Clover Studio for the PS2, and a HD version was later released for a few modern consoles, including the PS5. The game takes inspiration from Japanese culture, myth, and lore, and the storyline reflects this influence. Players take on the role of Amaterasu, the sun goddess, who sets out to save the world from darkness. The game features a beautiful hand-drawn art style and a wide range of puzzles and combat mechanics.

This is an action-adventure game that is similar to The Legend of Zelda in terms of its gameplay mechanics, such as world exploration, platforming, puzzle-solving, and combat abilities.

Even the creator of Okami has cited The Legend of Zelda video game series as one of his biggest inspirations. The antagonist releases a 100-year-old banned demon due to its terrifying power to curse life. Much like Link in Tears of the Kingdom, Amaterasu travels across the land to defeat powerful adversaries.

If you're a fan of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and own a PlayStation 5, there are plenty of games available that offer similar experiences. From the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon Zero Dawn to the mystical adventure of Okami HD, the PS5 offers a wide variety of games that will satisfy your cravings for adventure, puzzles, and exploration.

Each of the games on this list has its own unique story, mechanics, and challenges to overcome, ensuring that you'll never get bored. Whether you're in the mood for a grand adventure or a relaxing puzzle-solving session, these five games are sure to provide you with hours of entertainment.

