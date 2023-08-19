Gamescom August 2023: Date, time, how to watch, major announcements, and more

Gamescom 2023 is right around the corner and is coming packed with a plethora of exciting announcements and updates for games from various developers and publishers worldwide. With the event just a few days away, we finally have a list of confirmed titles that will be making an appearance during the showcase. Announced by Geoff Keighley, host of the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, the event will provide a sneak peek at some of the highly anticipated games, such as Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Black Myth: Wukong.

Here's everything you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023, including the date, time, how to watch, all confirmed announcements, and more.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023: Date and time for all regions

The Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 is scheduled to kick off on August 22, 2023. Here are the timings for different regions:

8 PM CEST

7 PM BST

2 PM EST

11 AM PT

11:30 PM IST

The Opening Night Live (ONL) event will be held live in Cologne, Germany, and will be live-streamed worldwide on official outlets, i.e., YouTube and Twitch. You can watch the livestream on The Game Awards' official YouTube channel, as well as the official website of Gamescom 2023.

All confirmed announcements for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023

So far, quite a few games have been confirmed to make an appearance during the Opening Night Live. From Remedy Entertainment's upcoming survival-horror title, Alan Wake 2, to CI Games and HEXWORKS' upcoming souls-like action role-playing game, Lords of the Fallen, there are plenty of updates to look forward to.

Here are all the games confirmed to appear at the Opening Night Live:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Black Myth Wukong

Call of Duty: MW3

Crimson Desert

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Lords of the Fallen

Sonic Superstars

Zenless Zone Zero

Aside from these games, there will be plenty more entries hitting the stage during Opening Night Live. The event's host Geoff Keighley has also hinted at some really cool surprises being in store for fans.

It has also been confirmed by Bandai Namco that their upcoming mech-action game, Armored Core 6, will be showcased during the event. It will be released just a few days following the Opening Night Live on August 25, 2023.

While most of the confirmed games have already been announced and are expected to release soon, there will also be some new announcements from both AAA as well as indie studios and developers.