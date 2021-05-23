Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Abhishek Singh Bisht, popularly known as Gaming Aura, is a prominent figure in the Free Fire community. He is a professional esports caster and a content creator on YouTube.

Gaming Aura currently has 864k subscribers on his primary YouTube channel. He gained 24k of those subscribers in the last 30 days.

This article takes a look at Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID, stats, and other information as of May 2021.

Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Aura's Free Fire ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura's lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has played 4731 squad games and has secured 664 victories, maintaining a win rate of 14.03%. He has 11094 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.73.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4135 duo matches and has won on 356 occasions, translating to a win rate of 8.60%. He bagged 10918 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.89 in this mode.

Gaming Aura has won 206 of the 2949 solo games that he has played, making his win rate 6.98%. With 6224 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura's ranked stats

Gaming Aura has played 108 squad matches in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 15 of them, translating to a win rate of 13.88%. He has 440 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.73 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 70 ranked duo games and has 3 Booyahs to his name, making his win rate 4.28%. With a K/D ratio of 2.87, he has 192 frags in these matches.

Gaming Aura has played one ranked solo match but is yet to secure a win. He racked up 16 frags in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Gaming Aura's YouTube channel

Gaming Aura has been making videos on YouTube for quite some time, with his first video posted in August 2018. He currently has 512 videos on the channel, with 59 million views combined.

Gaming Aura's social media handles

Here are the links to Gaming Aura's social media handles:

