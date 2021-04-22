Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Abhishek Singh Bisht, popularly known by the name of his YouTube channel, Gaming Aura, is a prominent Free Fire content creator and caster. He creates various videos related to the game, such as guides, news, leaks, and more.

At the time of writing, The Indian YouTuber has over 839,000 subscribers. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 152111745.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Aura has appeared in 4413 squad matches and has 629 victories, leading to a win percentage of 14.25%. He has accumulated 10135 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.68.

Apart from this, he has played 4019 duo games and has 350 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 8.70%. In the process, he has 10587 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.89.

The content creator has featured in 2948 solo matches and has 206 wins, converting to a win ratio of 6.98%. He notched 6208 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Ranked stats

Gaming Aura has competed in 539 squad games in the current ranked season and has 55 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 10.20%. He has racked up 1578 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.26.

The YouTuber has also participated in 279 duo matches and has come out on top on 9 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 3.22%. With a K/D ratio of 2.79, he has 753 frags.

Gaming Aura has seven solo games to his name and has a win tally of two, retaining a win rate of 28.57%. He has collected 35 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Gaming Aura’s YouTube channel dates back to August 2018. Since then, there has been no looking back for him. He currently has over 495 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 56.3 million views combined.

His social media handles

Gaming Aura is active on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Links to it are provided below:

