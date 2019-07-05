Gaming News Round-Up: Cyberpunk movie a possibilty, RDR2 coming to PC soon?

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077

A Cyberpunk movie is a possibility

Cyberpunk creator Mike Pondsmith recently spoke to VGC and opened up about the possibility of a Cyberpunk movie being now that Keanu Reeves was a part of Cyberpunk 2077. Pondsmith said:

“I can’t really say anything on [movie rights]. But with Keanu Reeves being tied up in things, it’s become much more of a possibility.”

Pondsmith also spoke about how stories need to be told differently according to the medium, whether it's a tabletop RPG, a video game or a film:

“Having to go between the two of them now, I can see that there are things that are easy to do in tabletop that I would never try to do in video games, but there are things in video games that have much higher impact than I’ll ever have in tabletop.

And that will change if we ever do a film for this thing. What I expect to see will be different.”

RDR2 PC version references spotted

We all know that the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 will eventually come despite no offcial announcements.

@JakoMako51 on Twitter recently spotted references to the PC version of RDR2 on the site code for the Rockstar Social Club. Take a look at what he posted below:

Last minute change to PS Plus free games line-up for July

The original line-up of free games for July on PS Plus was Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 as well as Horizon Chase Turbo. However, Sony made a last minute change and replaced PES 2019 with the Playstation exclusive Detroit: Become Human which came out in 2018. Check out the trailer for Detroit: Become Human below.

GRID reboot delayed to October

The Grid reboot was supposed to release on September 13, 2019. However, Codemasters recently announced that the release will now be delayed to October 11th. There will also be 3-days early access for those who ordered the Ultimate Edition.

