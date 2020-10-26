Gaming Subrata Live's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details 

Subrata Mondal, popularly known as Gaming Subrata Live, is a Free Fire content creator and streamer. He is quite prevalent amongst the community and has over 1.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

Gaming Subrata Live’s Free Fire ID and stats

The gamer uses a total of two IDs to play Garena Free Fire. His IDs are – 29796169 and 376835096.

1st ID (29796169)

Lifetime stats

Subrata has played a total of 10108 squad games and has triumphed in 3448 of them. With 28618 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.30.

In the duo mode, he has secured 327 wins in 1695 games. He has also accumulated a total of 4440 kills in the mode at a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Lastly, he has appeared in 1898 solo games and has 233 first-place finishes. Subrata has notched 4776 kills, having a K/D ratio of 2.87.

2nd ID (376835096)

Lifetime stats

Subrata Gaming Live has played 8404 squad matches in this ID and has bagged 2811 wins. He has racked up 24610 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.40.

Coming to the duo mode, he has been featured in 1770 games and has 300 Booyahs. Also, he has killed 5139 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.50.

The YouTuber has played 834 solo games as well and has registered 60 wins. With a K/D ratio of 2.28, he has 1765 kills.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel was posted back in May 2019, and since then, he has witnessed a meteoric rise. Subrata has garnered more than 1.62 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, amassing over 101 million views.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His story was the first one to be published by Free Fire in their humble beginning story.

His social media accounts

Subrata Mondal has accounts on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links for them:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a discord server. You can join it by clicking here.

