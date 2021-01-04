Gaming Subrata's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Gaming Subrata, aka Subrata Mondal, is a uber-famous Indian Free Fire content creator and streamer. He runs two channels: Gaming Subrata Live and Subrata, where he creates content related to the game.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Gaming Subrata’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming Subrata's Free Fire ID is 29796169 and his IGN is SUBRATA-OP.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Subrata's lifetime stats in Free Fire

Gaming Subrata has played 10662 squad games and has been victorious in 3544 of them, translating to a win rate of 33.23%. With 29890 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.20.

The popular YouTuber has played 1788 duo matches, securing 337 wins, which equates to a win percentage of 18.84%. He has notched 4658 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Gaming Subrata has also played 1941 solo games and has triumphed in 234 of them, with a win rate of 12.05%. He has secured 4826 kills with a great K/D ratio of 2.83.

Ranked stats

Gaming Subrata's ranked stats in Free Fire

In the current season, Gaming Subrata has played 74 squad matches, securing 11 wins. He has also managed to rack up 164 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.60. He has a win ratio of 14.86%.

The popular YouTuber also played 8 duo matches and secured 1 Booyah, with 9 kills. He has a K/D ratio of 1.20 in Ranked duo mode.

Gaming Subrata's YouTube channel

Subrata started his YouTube channel back in May 2019. The popular content creator has uploaded 676 videos on his channel and is known for his entertaining gameplay and reaction videos.

He has an impressive subscriber count of 1.83 million and has already garnered over 110 million views on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Gaming Subrata’s social media accounts

Subrata Mondal is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)