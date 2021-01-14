Gaming Tamizhan (GT King)'s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

The massive popularity and extensive viewership of Free Fire has led to the rise in streaming and content creation centered around it in various languages.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, aka GT King or Gaming Tamizhan, is a renowned Tamil Free Fire YouTuber from India. He is quite popular in the Indian Free Fire community and regularly uploads gameplay clips and various aspects of the game on his channel.

This article looks at his stats and K/D ratio as of January 2021.

Gaming Tamizhan (GT King)'s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has participated in 16762 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 3385 of them, equating to a win ratio of 20.19%. He has notched 46629 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

The player has also been featured in 1677 duo games and has secured 159 victories, which eventually translates to a win percentage of 20.19%. He has bagged 3020 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 1.99.

The YouTuber has 48 Booyahs in 651 solo games, equating to a win ratio of 7.37%. He has 1418 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.35

Ranked stats

Gaming Tamizhan has competed in 173 squad games and has triumphed in 43 matches, which corresponds to a win ratio of 24.85%. He has racked up 460 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.54.

The player also has two ranked duo matches to his name but is yet to register a victory. He has registered 14 kills with a K/D ratio of seven.

Apart from this, GT King has also played a single solo game.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

Gaming Tamizhan (GT King) started his YouTube channel back in January 2019, and since then has garnered a massive subscriber count of 1.79 million. He has also amassed more than 167 million views in total.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media account

Instagram: Click here

He also streams on Booyah! Click here to visit his channel.

