Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Free Fire has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity over the past few years. The game has established itself as the pioneer of mobile gaming and garnered a cult following of its own. The growing popularity has further paved the way for content creators to stream the game in various regional languages.

Ravichandra Vigneshwar, known by his in-game alias Gaming Tamizhano or GT King, is a very prominent Tamil Free Fire content creator. His gaming skills are widely appreciated by Free Fire enthusiasts. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID

Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID is 287597612, and IGN is GT_KING࿐②⑨. He is also the leader of the guild – GT☆FAMILY࿐.

Gaming Tamizhan's Stats

Lifetime Stats

Gaming Tamizhan has played 15598 games in the squad mode and registered 3152 victories, having a win percentage of 20.20%. He has also killed 43389 enemies with a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.49.

The YouTuber has played relatively fewer solo and duo matches in comparison to squad games. He has played 1592 duo games and emerged victorious in 156 of them, which translates to a win rate of 9.79%.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, GT King has played 174 squad games and triumphed in 34 of them, which equates to a win rate of 19.54%. He has notched up 448 kills with a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.20.

Gaming Tamizhan has played 26 duo games in the current season, securing 102 kills with a remarkable K/D ratio of 7.85.

His YouTube channel

Ravichandra started creating content on YouTube in January 2019. Since then, the YouTuber has posted regular videos related to Free Fire. Gaming Tamizhan currently has over 1.29 million subscribers and 111 million combined views.

You can click here to visit his channel.

His social media accounts

Gaming Tamizhan is active on Instagram. Click here to visit his profile.

He also streams on Booyah! You can click here to visit his account.

