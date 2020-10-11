GamingwithNayeem’s Free Fire sensitivity settings, custom HUD, and more

Nayeem Alam, aka GamingwithNayeem, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. He regularly posts gameplay videos and montages related to this popular game. He has amassed an enormous fan base and has over 886k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Many fans even look for his settings and custom HUD in Free Fire, and in this article, we provide the same.

(He revealed these settings in January 2020)

Free Fire: Nayeem Alam's in-game details

Sensitivity settings

General - 100

Red Dot - 100

2x Scope - 100

4x Scope - 100

AWM Scope – 50

Custom HUD

Here’s a picture of his custom HUD

His custom HUD

Check out all his other settings in the following video:

GamingwithNayeem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206923045.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Nayeem has played a total of 13956 squad games and registered 3063 wins at a win rate of 21.94%. He has notched up over 58203 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.34.

In the duo mode, he has appeared in 1773 games and stood victorious in 410 of them. With over 6523 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.79.

In the solo mode, he has played 1140 games, winning 162 of them. He has accumulated over 3432 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

In the current ranked season, the content creator has featured in 916 squad games and secured 79 wins. He has racked up over 3560 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.25.

In the duo mode, he has played three games and won one, killing 12 enemies in the process. He is yet to play a solo match.

His YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube around two years ago. Since then, Nayeem has uploaded 211 videos and amassed over 59 million views combined.

His social media accounts

