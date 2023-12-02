Gangs of Sherwood guide: All achievements

Gangs of Sherwood is an innovative take on Robin Hood's classic revolutionary epic. It is set in an alternate England in which the Sheriff of Nottingham has discovered and used an enigmatic object known as the Philosopher's Stone to form a massive army outfitted with futuristic weaponry and vehicles. To put an end to his oppression, Robin and his gang of Merry men take up arms and stand beside the common people.

This article will provide you with a list of all the trophies/achievements in Gangs of Sherwood and how to unlock them.

How to unlock all the achievements in Gangs of Sherwood

There are a lot of achievements in Gangs of Sherwood. Below, you can find a list of all of them and how to unlock each.

The Gang prevails - Complete all the story acts on Normal difficulty

Perform a 100-hit combo Sherwood Moment 37 - Perform 15 Parry Attacks in total

Launch 50 different enemies Sky High Fighter - Grapple Attack 25 enemies in Gangs of Sherwood

In Gangs of Sherwood, you can take the role of four characters and finish a set of objectives in order to complete each mission. It is currently available on current-generation consoles and PCs.

In Gangs of Sherwood, you can take the role of four characters and finish a set of objectives in order to complete each mission. It is currently available on current-generation consoles and PCs.