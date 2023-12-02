Gangs of Sherwood guide: All achievements

Gangs of Sherwood is an innovative take on Robin Hood's classic revolutionary epic. It is set in an alternate England in which the Sheriff of Nottingham has discovered and used an enigmatic object known as the Philosopher's Stone to form a massive army outfitted with futuristic weaponry and vehicles. To put an end to his oppression, Robin and his gang of Merry men take up arms and stand beside the common people.
This article will provide you with a list of all the trophies/achievements in Gangs of Sherwood and how to unlock them.
How to unlock all the achievements in Gangs of Sherwood
There are a lot of achievements in Gangs of Sherwood. Below, you can find a list of all of them and how to unlock each.
- The Gang prevails - Complete all the story acts on Normal difficulty
- Heroes of Sherwood - Complete all the story acts with all heroes
- Power of Friendship! - Finish every mission with more than one player
- Only Child - Kill all of Marian's siblings
- Locksley's Tears - Eliminate Guy of Gisborne
- Hidden Experiment - Eliminate the Prioress of Kirklees and Red Roger
- Into the Lion's Den - Eliminate the Sheriff of Nottingham
- Assault on the Ram - Defeat The Ram in Gangs of Sherwood
- Out of the ring - Kill 15 enemies by pushing or throwing them off ledges
- Ultra Combo - Perform a 100-hit combo
- Sherwood Moment 37 - Perform 15 Parry Attacks in total
- Ultra Rebel Instinct - Be in Rebel Instinct for a combined total of 2 minutes
- Starry Night - As Robin, successfully fire a total of 100 Star Arrows
- Ascending Will - As Friar Tuck, successfully perform 100 Charge Attacks
- King of the Iron Fist - As Little John, successfully perform 100 Heat Attacks
- Brilliant Executioner - As Marian, successfully perform 100 Flux triggers
- No Mercy - Perform 25 Finishers
- Spring Board - Launch 50 different enemies
- Sky High Fighter - Grapple Attack 25 enemies in Gangs of Sherwood
- Bold and Bossy - Complete the Tyrant's Pit in under 10 minutes
- Merry Co-operation - Finish any Mission with more than one player
- Act of Kindness - Donate Gold to a Resistance's Checkpoint
- Haute Couture - Purchase an Outfit at the Remington Cole
- Oo-De-Lally - Complete Major Oak Calls
- Air Fighter - Perform an Air Combo
- Savior - Earn an S-rank in any encounter
- MAX LEVEL - Raise the Gang's Power to Level 4 while in any Mission
- First Aid - Revive an ally
- Treasure Hunter - Find and equip your first Artifact
- Rebel Unleashed - Activate Rebel Instinct
- Take Action! - Perform a Rebel Ability
- Finish Him! - Perform a Finisher
- Right between the eyes - Get a Headshot Kill on an enemy
- Merry Go Round - Perform a Throw on an enemy
- Tap Dancing - Defeat an enemy by lighting them on fire
- Watch your Step! - Push an enemy so they fall off a ledge
- Fashionista - Purchase the Origin Outfit at Remington Cole
- Gangs of Humanity - Complete all the People's Requests
- The Arsenal - Unlock all Shards for one Hero
- The Armorer - Unlock all Shards for all Heroes
- Challenger - Complete all Challenges
- The Apprentice - Complete all Lessons
- Master of All - Buy everything from Antonna Carridge with all Heroes
- Master of One - Buy everything from Antonna Carridge with one Hero
- It belongs in a museum - Find and equip all the different Artifacts
- Lore-ified - Find all the Gang's Mementos
- Showtime - Find all of Alan-a-Dale's puppets
- The Altruist - Donate 5000 Gold at the end of any Mission
- The Crowkiller - Kill all the Crows in Edwinstowe
- A Gest of Robyn Hode - As Robin, get killed by the Prioress of Kirklees
- Five of Friends - High five with an ally
- Money can not buy happiness - Kill an enemy by throwing Gold at them
In Gangs of Sherwood, you can take the role of four characters and finish a set of objectives in order to complete each mission. It is currently available on current-generation consoles and PCs.
Hopefully, this article was able to help you with all the achievements in Gangs of Sherwood. For more guides, reviews, and news, follow Sportskeeda.