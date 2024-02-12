After a few days of Honkai Star Rail 2.0 going live, players have been eager to meet Black Swan because HoYoverse has been teasing her with drip posts and other events on X. She is one of The Garden of Recollection's Memokeepers. After Xianzhou Luofu, Penacony will be the third world that Trailblazers visit. The prominent Penacony clan, The Family, hosted the crew of the Astral Express at an exclusive banquet to which other famous people were also invited.

In a recent X post, HoYoverse gave hints about The Garden of Recollection. This article will go into great detail about everything there is to know about The Garden of Recollection in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Garden of Recollection in Honkai Star Rail 2.0: Faction members, path, and more

The Astral Express conductor will present us to a messenger from The Garden of Recollection who is an invited honored guest of this banquet as we approach the Planet of Festivities, Penacony. They have a reputation for worshipping the Aeon Fuli, and their members typically give up their physical bodies and travel the universe as memories. On behalf of their Aeon Fuli, their primary objective is to locate the most priceless memories.

The Memokeepers from the Garden of Recollection, who exist as mimetic entities

Memokeepers from the Garden of Recollection consider reality and imagination to be myths based on what Pom-Pom, the Astral Express's conductor, knows. Even Blackholes evaporate, and stars also die. They disappear in a puff on a cosmic scale. The memory that attests to a person's existence is the only treasure in this torrent of time and life.

The goal of the Garden of Recollection's memorykeepers is to share and preserve memories. Memokeepers, having been enlightened by their teacher Fuli, abandoned their mortal bodies and became memetic beings. They are not limited by space or time as they move freely between realms because of their special power.

Master of the Garden of Recollection: Fuli the Remembrance

They observe peacefully from the center of the sanctuary as the world repeatedly makes the same mistakes. It is stated that once everything has returned to silence at the end, Fuli will reanimate every world by using the universe's memory as a template. According to the official website:

“Time- the hardest-working thief in the world. It keeps stealing away our presents from us and tossing it away in a warehouse named Memory. Some are addicted to recuperating their losses …. Others care not in the slightest .” - “Life Is Too Short”

The Memokeeper that Pom-Pom suggested

You should get to know some of the "esteemed guests" who have also been invited to this festival now that the Trailblazers have arrived to participate in it. It may seem like you have encountered this Memokeeper from the Garden of Recollection previously, but Pom-Pom will now gladly introduce her to you.

Pom-Pom says that Miss Black Swan usually smiles softly and gently at people while calmly listening to their memories. Pom-Pom, being a fortune teller, discovered that there was no reason to laugh at the cards that were twirling between Black Swan's fingers. All of those were memories she had heard from other people.

Path - Nihility

Nihility Element - Wind

According to the official website:

"The dance of the stars, the silent whisper of numbers, the foretelling of cards... Yet, this is just a supplementary tool. To hear one's speech, to venture into their hearts, to glimpse their memories... that's where the most precious truths are revealed."

Other known members of The Garden of Recollection and more in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

A faction known as the Garden of Recollection worships the Aeon Fuli. They give up their physical forms and travel the universe as memories, serving as messengers for the Remembrance. Their mission is to seek the stars on Fuli's behalf to recover the most priceless memories and ensure that, despite the destruction, the cosmos remains remembered.

The following is a discussion of a few more Garden of Recollection faction members in Honkai Star Rail 2.0:

Messenger - Upon the Astral Express, Messenger is a non-playing character. After interacting with the Forgotten Hall Mirror, she can be found adjacent to it in the Parlor Car. Her Path or element is unknown as of writing this piece.

Some other notable Members of the Garden of Recollection are as follows:

Lark

Zhili

Roy Hampton (formerly)

These above-mentioned characters have no detailed information as of the writing this piece.