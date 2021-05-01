Garena announces new music theme for Free Fire World Series 2021

It looks like Free Fire World Series 2021 will be a grand affair with some exciting new things to look forward to.

Music and Gaming have had a great relationship ever since the inception of gaming. Gaming companies all around the world have often collaborated with various popular artists to promote their game and a new element of fun and enjoyment for the players.

Right from the iconic song "Legends Never Die" by the American Band, Against the Current made specifically for the League of Legends World Championship, to the catchy EDM track "Make it Bun Dem" used in Far Cry 3, music has always been an integral part of gaming.

Garena's Free Fire is the latest game to join the bandwagon. The title recently released the theme song for their upcoming Free Fire World Series 2021.

In a post on various social media platforms, Free Fire said that:

Music heals the soul and it doesn't need translation as it's a language on its own

The song is an orchestra-themed number composed by Ludvig Forssell. The music has been produced by Film Score FFC and performed by Tokyo Studio Symphony.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore:-

The Play-ins for the Free Fire World Series are scheduled to be held on May 22nd, while the finals will take place on May 29th 2021. The event, which is supposed to take place as a LAN affair in Singapore, will feature a total of 20 teams from 10 regions all around the world.

Advertisement

9 teams have been directly invited to the Finals while the remaining 11 teams will have to go through the play-ins to where the top three teams will qualify for the Finals.

Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore

Advertisement

The 2 qualified teams from India, Galaxy Racer and Team Elite, unfortunately, won't be able to compete in the event due to the travel restrictions placed on Indian passengers in Singapore in light due to COVID 19 situation in India.

Also Read: Chrono vs Wukong after OB27 update: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad?