Garena Free Fire to give players Shirou character for free

Free Fire is a leading battle royale title developed and published by Garena for mobiles. It offers numerous distinctive elements that separate it from its counterparts. The title features multiple in-game characters, each of which boasts an incredible ability that helps players on the battleground.

Free Fire offers around 35 characters, with the latest additions being Shirou and Skyler. In fact, players will be receiving the former for free, which is what this article discusses.

Free Fire players to get Shirou for free on February 27th

Earlier this month, Garena had set a milestone for an Instagram post and announced that players would receive the new character at no cost.

Users achieved the milestone within a day, and they can collect the new character on February 27th.

Shirou character in Free Fire

Shirou's in-game details

The in-game description reads: Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.

The character has a passive in-game ability called Damage Delivered that tags enemies within an 80m range when they hit the user. This is only visible to the player for 6 seconds. The first shot on the marked enemy deals 50% additional armor penetration, with a cooldown of 35 seconds.

The ability is further enhanced as the level of the character increases. The range and duration remain the same at the highest level, while the additional armor penetration increases to 100%, and the cooldown reduces to 20 seconds.

The character also has an exclusive bundle named ‘Hurricane Delivery Set.’

How to get Shirou for free

As stated earlier, players will be able to obtain the character for free by merely logging in between February 27th (04:00) and February 28th (03:59). They can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Users can open Garena Free and enter the special Cobra interface by pressing the icon on the right side.

Login between February 27th (04:00) and February 28th (03:59)

Step 2: They must click the ‘Login Rewards’ option.

Step 3: A new pop-up appears, and gamers can press the claim button to collect the rewards.

