Garena Free Fire redeem codes 2021: Full list of official codes released this year

Redeem codes in Free Fire consists of 12 characters that include both capital letters and numbers. These codes provide the players with an opportunity to get some of the exclusive items in the game. They can use these codes from the official rewards redemption site.

The developers usually release these codes during live streams or on the social media handles when a particular milestone is achieved.

Here is a list of redeem codes that have been released in 2021 so far.

List of Free Fire redeem codes released this year.

3CYSQQ95YTWK

GZ3SLYFGTD8X

LL7VDMX363YK

FF6M1L8SQAUY

8G2YJS3TWKUB

FFTILM659NZB

5G9GCY97UUD4

QUZ5MJPPY92E

7ZG488RUDDWV

UGAXG6SWLZSK

5UNZ5A94DCTZ

WTZ3LM8W3SWC

487P8ZVGZGEA

FFBC2T35EPWZ

V8R9H22KH3JB

9GJT66GNDCLN

FFBCEGMPC3HZ

FFBCC4QWKLL9

NVVX4TSQJ38F

Many of these codes are region-specific, and only the players from those countries/areas can use them to claim the rewards.

Also, these codes usually work for a limited timeframe, and after which the users will encounter an error stating, “Failed to redeem. This code is invalid or is redeemed.”

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to use redeem codes in Free Fire:

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption site. The link for it is given below:

Free Fire redemption site: Click here

Log in on the redemption site of Free Fire.

Step 2: Log in to their Free Fire accounts via any available methods - Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Twitter, or Apple ID.

It is worth noting that users who have a guest account cannot use the codes to procure the rewards. They must link/bind their account to any of the means mentioned above.

Step 3: Enter the redeem code in the text field and press the “Confirm” button.

Step 4: After the redemption procedure is complete, players will receive the items within 24 hours and collect the items from the in-game mail section.