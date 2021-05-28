Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of codes release in May 2021

Over time, in-game items like characters, pets, and cosmetics, including skins and bundles, have become quite a big draw in Garena Free Fire. Unfortunately, many of these require users to spend diamonds purchased using real money, which isn't feasible for everyone.
Garena occasionally gives out redeem codes on their handles, offering players numerous items for free.
Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena in May 2021.
Also read: Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021
Free Fire redeem codes released in May 2021
These codes are supposed to be utilized by players belonging to a particular server. Here is the list of redeem codes released for different servers.
India server
- ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher
Indonesia server
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments
- FFESPORTSJLC: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher
- FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead
Europe server
- BPDSDHCXPXWT: 2x Mr Waggor Box
- UBJJ2A7G23L6: 1x Chrono Box
- 5KHJ8U3RNP42: 1x Beach Loot Crate
- 8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate
- FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate
- FV385V6HXJ97: Firefighters Loot Crate
- KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Box
Middle East server
- 245QMX2MXSZN: Free character
Also read: Also read: Kundan Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021
Step for claiming rewards through redeem codes
The following is the procedure to do so through the official Free Fire rewards site:
Step 1: To collect rewards, players must head to the official website here.
Step 2: They can sign in through one of the platforms on which their accounts are linked.
Guest users are not allowed to use the code. Consequently, they can consider linking their accounts with one of the following options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.
Step 3: When users have logged in with their IDs, they will see a text field. To receive the rewards, they need to paste the code into the box and tap on confirm.
Items will be added in less than 24 hours and can be collected through the in-game mail section.
Here is a video showing the overview of the redemption procedure:
Also read: Sultan Proslo's (Dyland Pro) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, earnings, and more in May 2021