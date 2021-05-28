Garena Free Fire redeem codes: Full list of codes release in May 2021

Over time, in-game items like characters, pets, and cosmetics, including skins and bundles, have become quite a big draw in Garena Free Fire. Unfortunately, many of these require users to spend diamonds purchased using real money, which isn't feasible for everyone.

Garena occasionally gives out redeem codes on their handles, offering players numerous items for free.

Here is the list of Free Fire redeem codes released by Garena in May 2021.

Free Fire redeem codes released in May 2021

These codes are supposed to be utilized by players belonging to a particular server. Here is the list of redeem codes released for different servers.

India server

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Indonesia server

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FFESPORTSJLC: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

Europe server

BPDSDHCXPXWT: 2x Mr Waggor Box

UBJJ2A7G23L6: 1x Chrono Box

5KHJ8U3RNP42: 1x Beach Loot Crate

8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FV385V6HXJ97: Firefighters Loot Crate

KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Box

Middle East server

245QMX2MXSZN: Free character

Step for claiming rewards through redeem codes

The following is the procedure to do so through the official Free Fire rewards site:

Step 1: To collect rewards, players must head to the official website here.

Players have to sign in via one of the platforms

Step 2: They can sign in through one of the platforms on which their accounts are linked.

Guest users are not allowed to use the code. Consequently, they can consider linking their accounts with one of the following options: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

Enter the code specified for the region in the text field.

Step 3: When users have logged in with their IDs, they will see a text field. To receive the rewards, they need to paste the code into the box and tap on confirm.

Items will be added in less than 24 hours and can be collected through the in-game mail section.

Here is a video showing the overview of the redemption procedure:

