Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Indian server revealed for today (June 21st)

It is no secret that the developers of Free Fire are constantly adding new cosmetics to the game, such as costumes, skins, etc. The most common means to purchase such items is by using diamonds. However, they are not available for free.

Redeem codes are considered by many as the best alternative as they provide numerous rewards at no cost. All of them can be used on the official Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire.

These codes are also generally region-specific, meaning that they only function on a given server. This article lists the new Free Fire redeem codes released by the developers for India.

List of Free Fire redeem codes for the Indian server for today (June 21st)

Here are the redeem codes for the Indian server released today:

1) 3IBBMSL7AK8G

Reward: The Age of Gold Bundle (7D)

2) W0JJAFV3TU5E

Reward: UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

(They work only till 12:30 PM IST)

Note: If players face an error while using the redeem code, it likely means that they have expired and cannot be used any longer. Also, these codes are only for India and will not function for players on other servers. They’ll encounter an error message on their screens stating:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Also read: How to use Garena Free Fire redeem code for Indian server on the rewards redemption website

Steps for using Free Fire redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official Rewards Redemption Site for Free Fire by clicking here.

Step 2: Next, players should log in via the method they have linked their Free Fire accounts with. The ones available are Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Login to the Rewards Redemption Site of Free Fire

Users who have guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code or bind it to any of the platforms mentioned above.

Step 3: Paste the codes mentioned above into the text field and tap on the “Confirm” button.

Paste the redeem codes and press "Confirm"

Step 4: After a successful redemption, the items will be sent to the Free Fire account within 24 hours.

Players will be able to collect the rewards via the in-game mail section.

Also read: How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop easily in June 2021

Edited by Shaheen Banu