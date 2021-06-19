How to use Garena Free Fire redeem code for Indian server on the rewards redemption website

There are several ways for players in Free Fire to obtain exclusive in-game items and among them is the usage of redeem codes. It is no wonder that so many players actively search for them since they are one of the easiest and most convenient ways of accumulating rewards for free.

Free Fire releases these codes via its official social media handles, and they can only be utilized on the official rewards redemption website. This article discusses the steps of using the codes for the Indian server.

A guide on how to use Free Fire redeem codes

Players can follow the steps stated below to utilize the redeem codes and claim the rewards:

Step 1: They should go to the official rewards redemption site. Clicking here will redirect the player to its webpage.

Step 2: Once users have reached there, they must log in via the platform they have linked their Free Fire accounts. They are Facebook, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, Twitter.

Players need to login on to the official rewards redemption website of Free Fire

Guest account users are not permitted to use redeem codes and have to bind their accounts.

Step 3: Next, all the players will have to paste the redeem code into the text field and tap on the “Confirm” button.

Paste the redeem codes into the text field and press "Confirm"

Step 4: After a successful redemption, rewards are usually sent to their Free Fire accounts via the in-game mail section within 24 hours.

The redeem codes are region-specific, and the ones for the Indian servers will not function for users from other countries. They’d be facing the following error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

Expiry

Each code in Free Fire has a specific expiry, after which it doesn’t work. As a result, players will encounter an error while they try to use it, and there is no way around it except to wait for new codes to be released by the developers.

