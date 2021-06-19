How to top up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and Codashop easily in June 2021

Users can purchase different items in Free Fire using diamonds. However, the in-game currency is quite precious and isn’t free, meaning that the players must acquire them using real money.

One of the primary ways to get Free Fire diamonds is to use top-up websites. Unfortunately, many users are not aware of all these websites’ functionality, so they look for the steps to purchase diamonds from them.

Guide to topping up Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido and more

Games Kharido

Games Kharido provides 100% top up bonus on first purchase (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 1: Players must go to the Games Kharido website and log in using any of the two available methods: Facebook or Player ID.

Step 2: After doing that, they should select the required top-up option and payment method.

Click the “Proceed to Payment” option

Step 3: Finally, they can press the “Proceed to Payment” button. Once the purchase is successful, diamonds will be added to their respective Free Fire accounts.

Price of diamonds:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds + bonus 50

INR 80 - 100 diamonds + bonus 100

INR 240 - 310 diamonds + bonus 310

INR 400 - 520 diamonds + bonus 520

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds + bonus 1060

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds + bonus 2180

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds + bonus 5600

(Note: The bonus amount is only rewarded on the first purchase)

Codashop

Codashop is another popular website (Image via Codashop)

Step 1: Gamers are required to head to the official Codashop webpage.

Step 2: They must press the “Free Fire” option and paste the Player ID into the text field/box.

Select Recharge and Payment

Step 3: Players have to select the desired recharge/top up and payment option.

Once it goes through, the Free Fire diamonds will get credited to their accounts.

Price of diamonds:

INR 40 - 50 diamonds

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 240 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

