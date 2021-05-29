Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today (May 29th): Free emote, backpack, Diamond Royale voucher, and more

Characters, pets, and bundles are a few of the items that every Free Fire player yearns for. These are typically obtained through events or by spending the in-game currency diamonds. Some users; however, lack sufficient in-game currency and look for alternative methods.
One of the best alternatives is to use redeem codes since players only need to use them on the official website to receive the rewards.
Garena has released a new Free Fire redeem code for players in the Middle East region that nets them with various rewards, including the exclusive Musical Monkey Backpack skin.
Also read: Insta Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, monthly earnings, and more in May 2021
Free Fire redeem code for May 29th
Redeem code: HAPPYBDAYMR1
Rewards: Musical Monkey Backpack, Diamond Royale Voucher, and 33x Maro Fragments
Note: The code provided above is specific to the Middle East server and only applicable to players in that region. Any user claiming the code from a server other than the one specified will run into the following error:
“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”
How to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire
These steps must be followed to redeem the code and get the rewards:
Step 1: First, users need to go to the official Rewards Redemption Site of Garena Free Fire. The link for it is as follows:
Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.
Step 2: The second step entails logging in. To do so, gamers may use any of these methods:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 3: Afterwards, the player must paste the code into the text field.
Step 4: Upon redemption, users will receive their rewards within 24 hours. Also, any form of currency directly gets credited.
In the event that players encounter an error stating that the code is invalid or redeemed, this is indicative of the code having already been redeemed or expired.
Also read: How to get Free Fire diamonds from Games Kharido for Elite Pass Season 37