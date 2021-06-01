Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site: How to use redeem codes in 2021

Free Fire has a wide variety of in-game items. Most of these items can be purchased using diamonds, which are the in-game currency. These diamonds have to be bought using real money.

Since spending money on a game is not a feasible option for everyone, most players are often on the lookout for alternative ways to obtain in-game items.

Redeem codes are one of the best ways to get Free Fire items at no cost. These alphanumeric codes provide various rewards upon successful redemption.

Garena often releases redeem codes on its official social media handles or live-streams.

How can players use Free Fire redeem codes to obtain rewards?

Redeem codes can only be used on the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. Players can follow these steps to claim rewards using redeem codes:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official Free Fire rewards redemption website. They can click on this link to be redirected to the website.

Players should log in to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website

Step 2: They should then log in using the platform that they have linked to their Free Fire account.

Players with guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They should, therefore, consider linking their accounts to any one of the methods below:

Facebook Google VK Twitter Apple ID Huawei ID

Players should paste the redeem code in the text field

Step 3: Once players are logged in, they should paste the redeem code in the text field and click on the “Confirm” button. A dialog box will appear, confirming the redemption process.

Step 4: Players can claim their rewards via the in-game mail section. The rewards will be sent to them within 24 hours.

Players can also check out the following video to learn more about the redemption process of Free Fire redeem codes:

