Garena Free Fire vs COD Mobile: System requirements and other major differences

Garena Free Fire and Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) are two of the most celebrated options for mobile games. Both offer exciting Battle Royale matches that players can enjoy.

COD Mobile has often been compared to Free Fire, and this article points out the significant differences between the two titles. It will also inform players about the system requirements for these games.

Garena Free Fire vs COD Mobile: System requirements

COD Mobile

Operating System: Android 4.3 and above

File Size: 2.3 GB

RAM: 2 GB

Free Fire

Operating System: Android 4.1 and above

File Size: 689 MB

RAM: 1 GB

Garena Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Major differences

#1 - Game modes

While Free Fire is a hardcore BR game, COD Mobile is a multiplayer game. Both titles offer multiple game modes that players can indulge in.

Free Fire

Ranked

Classic

Clash Squad (Ranked and non-ranked)

Kill Secured

COD Mobile

Battle Royale

Multiplayer mode: Core, Featured

The Core and Featured categories are further divided into:

Core: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Free For All, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy

Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Free For All, Hardpoint, and Search and Destroy Featured: Holiday Aftermath, Secondary School, PTFO, Rapid Fire, Cranked, and Hardcore

#2 - Battle Royale gameplay

The matches of COD Mobile are much longer than Free Fire, as there are more players involved. A game in the former lasts approximately 25 minutes, whereas a Free Fire match goes on for about 15 minutes.

While Free Fire can have 50 players in a BR match, COD Mobile can have up to 100 gamers. The former focuses more on quick gameplay with intense action, whereas COD Mobile matches are comparatively slow-paced.

#3 - Graphics

Both games are powered by Unity Engine, but the graphics of COD Mobile is quite different than Free Fire. While the former needs a device with powerful RAM (4 GB ideally) to run smoothly, Free Fire is compatible with low-end devices.

The graphics of COD Mobile is sharper, and hence the weapons and maps are more detailed. On the other hand, Free Fire has cartoonish textures with a bright backdrop that does not feel very realistic.

