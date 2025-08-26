Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement guide: How to unlock them all

Unlocking every Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement is about knowing what the game expects of you, and pacing yourself through all of its modes. With 56 achievements on Xbox (worth 1,250 Gamerscore) and 57 trophies on PlayStation (including the coveted Platinum), there’s plenty to chase here. And while some of these unlocks come easily through natural play, others will test patience, skill, and, at times, your willingness to rack up thousands of kills online.

That said, here is the complete Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement guide.

Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list and how to unlock every one

Check out the full Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list to see every unlockable milestone in the game (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Here’s the complete Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list with every unlock method detailed:

Prison Breakout – Complete tutorial path on any difficulty.

– Complete tutorial path on any difficulty. Welcome to Delta Squad – Escape from the Slab.

– Escape from the Slab. Cole? As in Cole Train? – Rescue Augustus Cole in the House of Sovereigns.

– Rescue Augustus Cole in the House of Sovereigns. Yeah, yeah, Group Hug – Rescue Damon Baird from the Tomb of the Unknown.

– Rescue Damon Baird from the Tomb of the Unknown. My Love For You Is Like a Truck – Kill the Berserker in the Tomb of the Unknown.

– Kill the Berserker in the Tomb of the Unknown. No More Favors – Make a deal with Franklin.

– Make a deal with Franklin. Lights, Action! – Use the spotlight as protection from the Kryll.

– Use the spotlight as protection from the Kryll. Taking Laverne for a Ride – Get the Junker at Chap’s Gas Station.

– Get the Junker at Chap’s Gas Station. The Biggest E-Hole – Defend Stranded Settlement and head to Lethia Imulsion Factory.

– Defend Stranded Settlement and head to Lethia Imulsion Factory. Smell Good Too… – Reunite with Baird and Cole inside the Imulsion Factory.

– Reunite with Baird and Cole inside the Imulsion Factory. Go Time, Show Time – Delta descends into the mines.

– Delta descends into the mines. Broken Fingers – Kill a Corpser.

– Kill a Corpser. Lethal Acoustics – Deploy the Sonic Resonator.

– Deploy the Sonic Resonator. I Can See You! – Spot 100 enemies ending in an assisted kill in Versus.

– Spot 100 enemies ending in an assisted kill in Versus. Raven Down – Delta finds a downed chopper.

– Delta finds a downed chopper. Fry Up With a Side of Greens – Kill a Berserker in the Conservatory.

– Kill a Berserker in the Conservatory. Know Place Like Home – Discover Adam’s Secret Lab.

– Discover Adam’s Secret Lab. YEEEEHAAAAA! – Escape from the Brumak.

– Escape from the Brumak. Power Up – Restore power to the bridge.

– Restore power to the bridge. Marcus? Is That You? – Restore communications with Control.

– Restore communications with Control. Shock Therapy – Kill the Brumak.

– Kill the Brumak. All Aboard! Uh… We’re Aboard! – Board the Imulsion-bound train with the Lightmass Bomb.

Some challenges in the Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list demand sharp attention to detail and precise mechanics (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

A Dish Best Served Cold – Defeat General RAAM.

– Defeat General RAAM. Mercenary – Complete all acts on Casual Difficulty.

– Complete all acts on Casual Difficulty. Classic Mercenary – Complete all acts on Normal Difficulty.

– Complete all acts on Normal Difficulty. Soldier – Complete all acts on Hardcore Difficulty.

– Complete all acts on Hardcore Difficulty. Commando – Complete all acts on Insane Difficulty.

– Complete all acts on Insane Difficulty. Time to Remember – Recover 11 COG tags.

– Recover 11 COG tags. Honor-Bound – Recover 22 COG tags.

– Recover 22 COG tags. For the Fallen – Recover all 33 COG tags.

– Recover all 33 COG tags. Zen and the Art of Reloading – Perform 25 perfect active reloads.

– Perform 25 perfect active reloads. Zen and the Art Part 2 – Perform 5 perfect active reloads in a row.

– Perform 5 perfect active reloads in a row. Clusterluck – Kill 3 enemies at once, 10 different times.

– Kill 3 enemies at once, 10 different times. Dom-Curious – Complete 1 chapter in co-op.

– Complete 1 chapter in co-op. Domination – Complete 10 different chapters in co-op.

– Complete 10 different chapters in co-op. I Can’t Quit You Dom – Complete all acts in co-op.

– Complete all acts in co-op. Brothers To The End – Defeat General RAAM in co-op on Insane without either player being DBNO.

– Defeat General RAAM in co-op on Insane without either player being DBNO. G-Reader – Read one full comic.

– Read one full comic. Don’t You Die On Me – Revive 100 teammates in Versus multiplayer.

– Revive 100 teammates in Versus multiplayer. Always Remember Your First – Finish playing a Versus match.

– Finish playing a Versus match. Don’t Hate the Player – Finish with the highest points in a Versus match.

– Finish with the highest points in a Versus match. Mix It Up – Win a match in every Versus game type.

– Win a match in every Versus game type. Around the World – Win a match on every Versus map.

– Win a match on every Versus map. Can’t Touch Me – Win 10 Versus matches without losing a round.

– Win 10 Versus matches without losing a round. Seriously… – Kill 10,000 people in Versus matches.

– Kill 10,000 people in Versus matches. THIS! IS! ANNEX! – Complete 100 online ring-based matches, capturing 3 objectives each time.

– Complete 100 online ring-based matches, capturing 3 objectives each time. Nub Pwn3r – Win 20 online ring-based rounds by shutting out the opposing team.

– Win 20 online ring-based rounds by shutting out the opposing team. CQC – Win 25 matches in Boxes.

– Win 25 matches in Boxes. Level 5 – Reach level 5.

– Reach level 5. Level 10 – Reach level 10.

– Reach level 10. Level 25 – Reach level 25.

– Reach level 25. Re-up – Reach level 100 and re-up.

– Reach level 100 and re-up. Handyman – Kill an enemy with every weapon in Versus.

– Kill an enemy with every weapon in Versus. Gimme Some Skin – Play one Versus Match with a Custom Weapon Skin.

– Play one Versus Match with a Custom Weapon Skin. Better Late Than Never – Win 25 matches in Team Deathmatch.

– Win 25 matches in Team Deathmatch. Whack-A-Grub – Close all 4 e-holes around the fountain in Fish in a Barrel without any Locust fully emerging.

What makes this Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list familiar is that it mirrors the achievements from Gears of War Ultimate Edition. For Xbox players, it’s a trip down the memory lane with the same grind as before. For PlayStation trophy hunters, though, this is the first chance to earn a Platinum in the original Gears campaign.

That's everything on the Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list and unlocking methods.

