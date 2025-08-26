Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement guide: How to unlock them all

Unlocking every Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement is about knowing what the game expects of you, and pacing yourself through all of its modes. With 56 achievements on Xbox (worth 1,250 Gamerscore) and 57 trophies on PlayStation (including the coveted Platinum), there’s plenty to chase here. And while some of these unlocks come easily through natural play, others will test patience, skill, and, at times, your willingness to rack up thousands of kills online.
That said, here is the complete Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement guide.
Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list and how to unlock every one
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here’s the complete Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list with every unlock method detailed:
- Prison Breakout – Complete tutorial path on any difficulty.
- Welcome to Delta Squad – Escape from the Slab.
- Cole? As in Cole Train? – Rescue Augustus Cole in the House of Sovereigns.
- Yeah, yeah, Group Hug – Rescue Damon Baird from the Tomb of the Unknown.
- My Love For You Is Like a Truck – Kill the Berserker in the Tomb of the Unknown.
- No More Favors – Make a deal with Franklin.
- Lights, Action! – Use the spotlight as protection from the Kryll.
- Taking Laverne for a Ride – Get the Junker at Chap’s Gas Station.
- The Biggest E-Hole – Defend Stranded Settlement and head to Lethia Imulsion Factory.
- Smell Good Too… – Reunite with Baird and Cole inside the Imulsion Factory.
- Go Time, Show Time – Delta descends into the mines.
- Broken Fingers – Kill a Corpser.
- Lethal Acoustics – Deploy the Sonic Resonator.
- I Can See You! – Spot 100 enemies ending in an assisted kill in Versus.
- Raven Down – Delta finds a downed chopper.
- Fry Up With a Side of Greens – Kill a Berserker in the Conservatory.
- Know Place Like Home – Discover Adam’s Secret Lab.
- YEEEEHAAAAA! – Escape from the Brumak.
- Power Up – Restore power to the bridge.
- Marcus? Is That You? – Restore communications with Control.
- Shock Therapy – Kill the Brumak.
- All Aboard! Uh… We’re Aboard! – Board the Imulsion-bound train with the Lightmass Bomb.
- A Dish Best Served Cold – Defeat General RAAM.
- Mercenary – Complete all acts on Casual Difficulty.
- Classic Mercenary – Complete all acts on Normal Difficulty.
- Soldier – Complete all acts on Hardcore Difficulty.
- Commando – Complete all acts on Insane Difficulty.
- Time to Remember – Recover 11 COG tags.
- Honor-Bound – Recover 22 COG tags.
- For the Fallen – Recover all 33 COG tags.
- Zen and the Art of Reloading – Perform 25 perfect active reloads.
- Zen and the Art Part 2 – Perform 5 perfect active reloads in a row.
- Clusterluck – Kill 3 enemies at once, 10 different times.
- Dom-Curious – Complete 1 chapter in co-op.
- Domination – Complete 10 different chapters in co-op.
- I Can’t Quit You Dom – Complete all acts in co-op.
- Brothers To The End – Defeat General RAAM in co-op on Insane without either player being DBNO.
- G-Reader – Read one full comic.
- Don’t You Die On Me – Revive 100 teammates in Versus multiplayer.
- Always Remember Your First – Finish playing a Versus match.
- Don’t Hate the Player – Finish with the highest points in a Versus match.
- Mix It Up – Win a match in every Versus game type.
- Around the World – Win a match on every Versus map.
- Can’t Touch Me – Win 10 Versus matches without losing a round.
- Seriously… – Kill 10,000 people in Versus matches.
- THIS! IS! ANNEX! – Complete 100 online ring-based matches, capturing 3 objectives each time.
- Nub Pwn3r – Win 20 online ring-based rounds by shutting out the opposing team.
- CQC – Win 25 matches in Boxes.
- Level 5 – Reach level 5.
- Level 10 – Reach level 10.
- Level 25 – Reach level 25.
- Re-up – Reach level 100 and re-up.
- Handyman – Kill an enemy with every weapon in Versus.
- Gimme Some Skin – Play one Versus Match with a Custom Weapon Skin.
- Better Late Than Never – Win 25 matches in Team Deathmatch.
- Whack-A-Grub – Close all 4 e-holes around the fountain in Fish in a Barrel without any Locust fully emerging.
Also read: What is the price of Gears of War Reloaded?
What makes this Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list familiar is that it mirrors the achievements from Gears of War Ultimate Edition. For Xbox players, it’s a trip down the memory lane with the same grind as before. For PlayStation trophy hunters, though, this is the first chance to earn a Platinum in the original Gears campaign.
That's everything on the Gears of War Reloaded trophy/achievement list and unlocking methods.
Check out: Gears of War Reloaded beta system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC settings explored
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.