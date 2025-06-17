What is the price of Gears of War Reloaded?

Gears of War Reloaded price has finally been confirmed, and fans of the iconic franchise have a lot to be excited about. With the remastered version of the original Gears of War set to drop on August 26, 2025, the game is now available for pre-order across platforms, each with a different pricing setup depending on how you plan to play.

This remaster isn't merely a straightforward graphical update — it's a complete rethinking designed for contemporary hardware, including enhanced graphics, more fluid frame rates, and improved controls. And it comes with all previously available DLC at no additional cost.

Read on to learn more about the prices of Gears of War Reloaded across all platforms.

Gears of War Reloaded prices for all platforms

Xbox Series X|S & PC

If you plan to grab the game digitally on Xbox or Windows through the Microsoft Store, Gears of War Reloaded will cost $39.99 in the United States. That’s a pretty fair deal for a complete remaster, especially considering the visual and gameplay upgrades included.

Steam

Prefer playing on Steam? You’re in luck — the game is available at the same price of $39.99. Pre-orders are already live, so PC players on Valve’s platform won’t miss out on any of the action.

PlayStation 5

In a first for the series, Gears of War is making its way to PlayStation. Gears of War Reloaded's cost remains the same: $39.99.

Xbox Game Pass (Ultimate & PC)

If you're already subscribed to Game Pass, you won’t have to pay anything extra to play the game at launch. Gears of War Reloaded will be available day one for Xbox Game Pass users. So in that case, you'd be spending just the cost of your monthly subscription.

What does Gears of War Reloaded have to offer?

At $39.99, the cost of Gears of War Reloaded covers more than just a fresh coat of paint. You’re getting the full campaign experience, remastered from the ground up, with all the post-launch content and DLC from the 2015 Ultimate Edition included. It’s a one-stop package that delivers everything fans loved about the original, with a slick new polish.

Pre-orders will grant players special in-game incentives, including skins and access to future content ahead of time. That's a good value, particularly for those following the franchise since its inception.

All in all, the Gears of War Reloaded price is set at a sweet spot — affordable, but packed with content. Whether you're playing on Xbox, Steam, or PlayStation, you’ll get a full-scale remaster at a reasonable cost. And for Game Pass users, it’s essentially free at launch. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to revisit this classic, August 26 might be your day.

