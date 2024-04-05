Gen.G Esports vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Round 3 of the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage will feature the highly anticipated Gen.G Esports vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) matchup. The winner of this best-of-five series will proceed to the Grand Final and secure the coveted spot for the Mid-Season Invitational. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the lower bracket, where they will get another shot against the winner of the T1 vs Dplus KIA matchup.

Ahead of the Gen.G Esports vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the LCK Spring Playoffs, let's explore both teams' recent matchups and performances.

Gen.G Esports vs Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

Gen.G Esports, after a dominant Regular Season run in the LCK Spring 2024, now has a chance to reach the Grand Final and potentially win the LCK trophy four times in a row. The side has obliterated most of the top LCK teams so far, thanks to new player additions, such as Kiin, Canyon, and Lehends.

However, Gen.G Esports had to fight till the end against Dplus KIA in its previous Playoff Stage match. The scoreline was 3-2 in its favor. The most influential player for the team was the midlaner, Chovy. He picked Taliyah in the last match and single-handedly changed the outcome of the series with his dominant laning phase as well as the late-game team fight participation.

On the other hand, Hanwha Life Esports showcased the true prowess of its legendary squad in its previous match against T1. HLE was superior to the opponent in every aspect and won the series with a 3-0 scoreline. The team's support player, Delight, picked Nautilus in all three matches and dominated the bot lane.

Notably, HLE's top laner, Doran, also had a significant impact on the victory. He won the early-game laning phases and greatly helped the team during neutral objective fights.

The Gen.G vs HLE matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage is expected to be a treat for the fans, as both teams are looking their best.

As for the prediction, HLE is expected to win the series 3-2 after a competitive battle.

Head-to-head

Gen.G and HLE played against each other 28 times. The former won 22 times, while the latter came out on top six times.

Previous results

Gen.G's last series was against Dplus KIA in the LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs, where they won the series 3-2.

Alternatively, HLE won their previous series 3-0 against T1 in the same stage.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

Gen.G Esports

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Livestream details

The Gen.G vs HLE matchup in Round 3 of the LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage will begin at the following times:

PT : April 5, 11 pm

: April 5, 11 pm CET : April 6, 8 am

: April 6, 8 am IST : April 6, 11:30 am

: April 6, 11:30 am KST: April 6, 3 pm

Notably, fans can head to the sites below to catch the series live:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Furthermore, LCK watch parties will be hosted on the channels of several well-known Twitch streamers.

