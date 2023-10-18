Gen.G vs. GAM Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

In League of Legends Worlds 2023, the Swiss Stage's Round 1 will present an intriguing matchup between Gen.G and GAM Esports. Gen.G, being the LCK Summer Split champion, is coming to Worlds 2023 as South Korea's top seed. Meanwhile, GAM Esports is from the VCS, which qualified for this event via Worlds Play-ins.

The winner of this game between these two teams will move on to Round 2 High Matches, and the defeated will be relegated to play Round 2 Low Matches. Ahead of the League of Legends Worlds 2023 matchup featuring Gen.G and GAM Esports, let's take a closer look at their recent results and some key statistics.

Gen.G vs. GAM Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

This year's competition could see Gen.G Esports, a team that dominates the League of Legends scene, emerging as the victors. The squad has one of the most talented players out there, Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon, who has carried it single-handedly when needed. With two LCK championship titles already under their belts in 2023, the pressure is on Gen.G and Chovy to acquire their third trophy of the year.

Gen.G's gameplay is quite spectacular, especially their macro. At precisely the right moment, they either fought as a team or controlled objectives. Additionally, Han "Peanut" Wang-ho, the experienced jungler, is a vital factor in Gen.G's winning formula.

After taking down Team Whales in Play-Ins Round 2, GAM Esports secured their position at the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage. Đặng "Kati" Thanh Phê, the team's mid-laner, showcased impressive skills while using Syndra, Jayce, and Orianna to dominate this game.

With a strong roster of skilled players, GAM Esports is capable of holding its own against the world's top competitors. Yet, it's abundantly clear that Gen.G outshines them by a significant margin. In Round 1 of the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage, the outcome seems clear, as the latter should breeze through this best-of-one series.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time Gen.G and GAM Esports face off against each other in League of Legends esports.

Previous results

Gen.G defeated T1 3-0 in their previous series in the LCK 2023 Summer Split Grand Final.

On the other hand, GAM Esports came out on top against Team Whales in their League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-Ins' Round 2 matchup.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Gen.G

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Delight

GAM Esports

Top : Kiaya

: Kiaya Jungle : Levi

: Levi Mid : Kati

: Kati ADC : Slayder

: Slayder Support: Palette

Livestream details

Here's when the Worlds 2023 matchup between Gen.G and GAM Esports will take place:

PT : October 19, 12 am

: October 19, 12 am CET : October 19, 9 am

: October 19, 9 am IST: October 19, 12:30 pm

If you want to watch the game live, you can visit the following sites:

Importantly, there are also tons of prominent streamers hosting watch parties for Worlds 2023.

