Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI event will feature Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on June 13, 2025. These are the top two teams after the first two rounds of the Regular Season. While HLE was fairly dominant against most teams despite losing four series, Gen.G finished in the number one spot without dropping a single series.

There's a lot on the line, as the winner will book its spot in the Mid-Season Invitational 2025 (MSI). However, the loser will get a second chance against the winner of the T1 vs KT Rolster series.

Here's an in-depth look at the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the League of Legends Road to MSI event, including the score prediction, schedule, and other details.

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Who will qualify for the MSI 2025?

Prediction

Trending

Expand Tweet

Gen.G finished the first two rounds of the LCK Regular Season with 18 victories and zero losses. This equaled T1's record from the LCK Spring 2022 when they also finished the Regular Season undefeated.

All five Gen.G players are currently performing at the highest level, each boasting a clutch factor that can win any series single-handedly. However, the brightest star of the team, once again this season, has been Chovy. His dominating laning phase and mid-to-late game team fighting prowess have outclassed every opponent so far.

Expand Tweet

Hanwha Life Esports can be considered an underdog for the MSI 2025 qualification match. The team lost both Regular Season series against Gen.G, 0-2 and 1-2, respectively.

However, when it comes to the best-of-five series, HLE shines the brightest. With five great players on the roster, particularly Zeus in the Toplane, the team's individual brilliance is off the charts.

Importantly, HLE won 3-2 against Gen.G in the LCK Cup 2025 Final, the last time they faced off in a best-of-five series.

Prediction: Gen.G 3 - 2 Hanwha Life Esports

Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head

The two LCK teams have played against each other 40 times. Gen.G came out on top 31 times, while HLE prevailed nine times.

Previous results

Gen.G won its previous series against BRION 2-0 in the LCK 2025 Regular Season.

On the other hand, HLE secured a 2-0 victory against FEARX in the same stage.

Also read — League of Legends patch 25.12 notes: Garen adjustments, Rumble nerfs, and more

Rosters

Gen.G

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support: Duro

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

How to watch Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in LCK 2025 Road to MSI

Here are the starting times of the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports series:

PT : June 13, 2025, at 1 AM

: June 13, 2025, at 1 AM CET : June 13, 2025, at 10 AM

: June 13, 2025, at 10 AM IST : June 13, 2025, at 1:30 PM

: June 13, 2025, at 1:30 PM Beijing CST : June 13, 2025, at 4 PM

: June 13, 2025, at 4 PM KST: June 13, 2025, at 5 PM

To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Check out more LoL news and updates below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.