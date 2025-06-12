Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI event will feature Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) on June 13, 2025. These are the top two teams after the first two rounds of the Regular Season. While HLE was fairly dominant against most teams despite losing four series, Gen.G finished in the number one spot without dropping a single series.
There's a lot on the line, as the winner will book its spot in the Mid-Season Invitational 2025 (MSI). However, the loser will get a second chance against the winner of the T1 vs KT Rolster series.
Here's an in-depth look at the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports matchup in the League of Legends Road to MSI event, including the score prediction, schedule, and other details.
Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in League of Legends LCK 2025 Road to MSI: Who will qualify for the MSI 2025?
Prediction
Gen.G finished the first two rounds of the LCK Regular Season with 18 victories and zero losses. This equaled T1's record from the LCK Spring 2022 when they also finished the Regular Season undefeated.
All five Gen.G players are currently performing at the highest level, each boasting a clutch factor that can win any series single-handedly. However, the brightest star of the team, once again this season, has been Chovy. His dominating laning phase and mid-to-late game team fighting prowess have outclassed every opponent so far.
Hanwha Life Esports can be considered an underdog for the MSI 2025 qualification match. The team lost both Regular Season series against Gen.G, 0-2 and 1-2, respectively.
However, when it comes to the best-of-five series, HLE shines the brightest. With five great players on the roster, particularly Zeus in the Toplane, the team's individual brilliance is off the charts.
Importantly, HLE won 3-2 against Gen.G in the LCK Cup 2025 Final, the last time they faced off in a best-of-five series.
Prediction: Gen.G 3 - 2 Hanwha Life Esports
Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports: Head-to-head
The two LCK teams have played against each other 40 times. Gen.G came out on top 31 times, while HLE prevailed nine times.
Previous results
Gen.G won its previous series against BRION 2-0 in the LCK 2025 Regular Season.
On the other hand, HLE secured a 2-0 victory against FEARX in the same stage.
Rosters
Gen.G
- Top: Kiin
- Jungle: Canyon
- Mid: Chovy
- ADC: Ruler
- Support: Duro
Hanwha Life Esports
- Top: Zeus
- Jungle: Peanut
- Mid: Zeka
- ADC: Viper
- Support: Delight
How to watch Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports in LCK 2025 Road to MSI
Here are the starting times of the Gen.G vs Hanwha Life Esports series:
- PT: June 13, 2025, at 1 AM
- CET: June 13, 2025, at 10 AM
- IST: June 13, 2025, at 1:30 PM
- Beijing CST: June 13, 2025, at 4 PM
- KST: June 13, 2025, at 5 PM
To watch the LCK 2025 match live, visit the following websites:
- Twitch: LCK
- YouTube: LCK Global
