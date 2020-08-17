GENJ1 Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio & more

The growing popularity of PUBG Mobile in the last few years has set the scene for the rise of content creation based on the game.

The battle royale sensation has a massive audience on platforms like YouTube, and videos based on the game garner millions of views everyday.

GENJ1 Gaming is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile content creators at the moment. In this article, we will talk about his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup and more.

GENJ1 Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5164256282 and his in-game name is GENJ1ヽGaming.

GENJ1 Gaming’s Stats

His stats in Squads

GENJ1 Gaming has played 99 squad matches in the KRJP server this season. He has won 32 of them, with an impressive win rate of 32.32%. He also has 637 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.43.

In addition, he has played 34 solo matches and has won 8 chicken dinners, with a magnificent K/D ratio of 6.88.

His stats in Solo

GENJ1 Gaming has also played a few squad matches in the Asia server. He has played 23 games and has won 11 of them, which translates to a win rate of 47.82%. He has an equally inspiring K/D ratio of 8.30.

His stats in Squads (Asia)

GENJ1 Gaming's Setup

GENJ1 Gaming uses the six-finger claw setup, and you can watch his latest hand cam video below.

GENJ1 Gaming's YouTube channel

The oldest video on GENJ1 Gaming's YouTube channel was posted in January 2018. He has uploaded a total of 80 videos on his channel since then.

He currently has over 1.26 million subscribers and over 102 million views combined. Here is his most popular video:

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

GENJ1 Gaming's Social Media

Genj1 Gaming is active only on Twitter. Click here to view his Twitter handle.

