Genshin Impact 1.3 update arrival time for all regions

Genshin Impact is less than 24 hours away from releasing its 3rd major update worldwide. The updated resources can be downloaded now, before new game content is released.

The new content will be playable after the maintenance of the server is complete.

Dear Travelers,



To ensure all Travelers have the best-possible Genshin Impact experience, our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance.



View details here >>>https://t.co/mo16R6Xie6#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/CZJ5CAsjyS — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) February 1, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.3 update's arrival time for all regions

Server maintenance for version 1.3 is set to start for all PC, Mobile, and PS4 users on February 3rd, 2021, at 06:00:00 (UTC+8). Players may convert this to their preferred time zone here.

The maintenance may take up to five hours. Once it is over, players will be able to update Genshin Impact to version 1.3 and enjoy the new content. The game will be unplayable during the maintenance period.

Players will be compensated with at least 300 primogems and 60 additional primogems per hour if the maintenance period exceeds five hours. Even if this period lasts less than five hours, players will be compensated with 300 primogems.

How to update Genshin Impact to V1.3

The updated resources are already available to download on PC, Android, and iOS. To pre-install the updated content on a PC or mobile platform, follow this guide. T

Advertisement

here is no pre-installation option for players on PlayStation yet. To update manually after the maintenance is complete, select Genshin Impact from the PS4 home screen and go to Options > Check for Update.

The Genshin Impact V1.3 "All That Glitters" will bring a ton of co-op and single-player events such as Lantern Rite, Theater Mechanicus, Xiao Market, Stand By Me, Night Sky's Grace, May Fortune Find You, Five Flushes of Fortune, Epitome Invocation, and the most awaited Xiao banner Invitation to Mundane life.

During this event, the 5-star character Xiao will get a huge drop rate boost along with 4-star characters Diona, Beidou, and Xinyan.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: How to get a free character after the V1.3 update