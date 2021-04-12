"We Will be Reunited" is a new Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, and it offers five hidden achievements. The quest dives further into the story and history of Teyvat. Here, players can learn of what happened to their lost sibling, and the old civilization Khaenri'ah.

The new Archon Quest "We Will be Reunited" does not only feature a brand new domain filled with hidden chests, but it'll also reward players with five new achievements. Players can read this guide to understand how to achieve each one of them.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact: Is the new Rhodeia's rage event worth spending Original Resin?

Genshin Impact 1.4: How to get five new achievements from the "We Will Be Reunited" Archon Quest

Five new achievements in Genshin Impact

The quest starts as Traveler and Paimon come across Lan and Ganyu discussing a matter of the Treasure Hoarders. They explain that the Treasure Hoarders are plotting to steal something from inside the Abyss Order.

Obtaining the first achievement after finding the Thief's fate

Paimon and the Traveler go to investigate, and they come across a reversed Statue of the Seven and a dead Treasure Hoarder next to it. Here's where Players will get their first achievement.

Obtaining the second achievement

Advertisement

The second achievement is obtainable after players escape the domain.

Obtaining the third achievement after defeating Abyss Mages in Genshin Impact

After they make their way out, Paimon and Traveler will meet Dainsleif in front of the ruin. Afterward, Dainsleif will join the Traveler in the investigation. Once Players defeat the Abyss Mages next to Ruin Guards, they will get their third achievement.

Obtaining the fourth achievement after defeating Abyss Herald for the last time

Advertisement

The story continues, and players will face the Abyss Herald again. After defeating it for the last time, players will get their fourth achievement.

The fifth achievement "We Will be Reunited"

The fifth achievement can be obtained after players finish the whole Story Quest. They will also find a Precious Chest near the exit point.

In total, this quest will reward players with 25 Primogems from the five achievements. A decent amount for very little effort. Not only that, this quest will also hold an important part in the upcoming Archon Quests, so players should pay close attention to it.