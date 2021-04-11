Rhodeia's Rage is a new event in Genshin Impact 1.4. In this event, players will have a chance to play in a new system against the Oceanid.

This event rewards players with Character EXP materials, similar to Leyline Outcrop. Players will be wondering if it's worth spending Resin on.

Apart from using Resin, players will also have a chance to fight Rhodeia by obtaining Heart of the Spring from Endora's Education event. This adorable Genshin Impact event requires players to bring Endora around water sources to catch Oceanid creatures.

By doing so, players will help Endora learn new things about the world. This might also help little Lochfolk soothe Rhodeia's rage.

Genshin Impact: Is the new Rhodeia's rage event worth spending Original Resin?

"Wishful Drops" Gameplay Details



During this event, Travelers can earn rewards including the commemorative Gadget "Endora," Hearts of the Spring, and Primogems.



See Full Details >>>https://t.co/wkKrIFJvAn#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/CDj9RMqJLF — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 8, 2021

The short answer is "Yes." The Rhodeia's Event is worth it.

On average, this event yields (approximately) 15-25% higher drop than the normal Leyline. Although, this pattern is not followed by the other two rewards: Adventure EXP and Companionship EXP.

Leyline Outcrop requires 20 Resin to claim its rewards, while Rhodeia's Rage requires 40. Players will be encouraged not to use their Crystal Cores because of this event, causing them to save this material.

Genshin Impact: Rhodeia's Rage Event VS Leyline Outcrop reward

Advertisement

Reward comparison between Leyline Outcrop and Rhodeia's Rage

To see the comparison between the two, players can refer to the image above. Players can see that the minimum reward from Rhodeia's Rage is always higher than the maximum reward of the Leyline Outcrop.

The difference varies based on World Level, but the difference for minimum values on average is ~25%, while the difference for maximum values averages in ~15%.

However, there's a slightly different pattern for Companionship EXP. In the table below, players can see that for some World Levels, Rhodeia's Rage yields a lower amount of companionship EXP. As for Adventure EXP, it is identical for every World Level and for both Rhodeia's Rage and Leyline Outcrop.

Companionship EXP and Adventure EXP comparison

The friendship system is only an addition to the system in Genshin Impact and will not affect players' performance in battle. This shouldn't affect players' decisions in doing the event.

This event is definitely worth doing. For players in World Level 6 and above, doing this event four times every day is equal to doing Leyline outcrop 10 times, which means players will save around 40 Resins every day. A decent amount considering Resin is a scarce material in Genshin Impact.