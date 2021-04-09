The awaited new pet, Endora, will soon be obtainable at the Genshin Impact event. The Genshin Impact 1.4 update has two parts. The first part was the Windblume Festival, which ended a few days ago.

The second part of the update has the Contending Tides and the Wishful Drops event.

In Wishful Drops, the player will assist Endora on its growth journey. Not only that, but players will also beat up the Oceanid instead of killing her Hydro Mimics. At the end of the event, Endora will be acquired as the new pet, similar to the Mini Seelie pets obtainable in the 1.2 update.

Genshin Impact: How to get the Oceanid pet Endora from Wishful drops event

Finishing Life Flows On (II) will allow players to obtain Endora

To obtain Endora, clear all five available areas and finish the second part of the quest called "Life Flows On (II)."

Endora is a water creature who claims to come from the nation of Water. Little Lochfolk is determined to help bring the water to its original state.

To do this, Endora will need the player's help to capture other water creatures. By doing so, she can meld with them and learn new information.

Five areas will be available to explore in this new Genshin Impact event

Advertisement

Every day, a new area will be open for exploration. During this time, capture Oceanid creatures to help Endora learn. After five days, the second part of the quest will unlock, and players will finally obtain Endora.

It is important to note that players have to complete all five areas to obtain Endora. One cannot simply wait five days to claim the little creature.

Each area will also grant the "Heart of the Spring," which can be used to claim drops in the "Rhodeia's Rage" event.

Thankfully, the Genshin Impact event comes with various rewards. Players can obtain a total of 360 Primogems and 180,000 Mora. A worthy number for exploratory fun.