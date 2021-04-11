Some Genshin Impact players are struggling with trying to capture the Oceanid water creatures using Endora's skills.

Truthfully, it's easier than one might think. This part of the event is much easier than Rhodeia's Rage, but some players are wondering how to use Endora's skills effectively. For the uninitiated, Endora is able to throw a water bubble at other Oceanids to capture them. For some fans, it's reminiscent of Pokemon, except the player doesn't have to weaken the water creatures to fully capture them.

First, a player needs to equip Endora. If a player doesn't know how to do this, they need to go to their gadgets (it's the same place as one would find their mini Seelies) and equip it there. Afterward, they need to press the command for their gadgets to summon it. From there, they need to go to their designated spots on the map and use what would normally be the Elemental Skill to catch these water creatures.

How to capture the Oceanid water creatures easily using Endora's skills

There are three quick tips players can remember to make capturing Oceanid water creatures seem like a breeze. Before diving into that topic, some players should also know some basic tips of what to not do.

What not to do

The Oceanid water creatures do not need to be weakened like in Pokemon to be caught. As soon as the player sees one of these creatures, they just need to throw a bubble at them and it's as good as caught. Hence, party composition isn't that important for capturing them.

Predictably, players do not need to boost their stats or figure out builds to capture these creatures. The regular mooks that surround these water creatures are not dangerous and can be easily dealt with by most players.

How to capture these water creatures easily with Endora

There are three easy-to-remember tips all players should keep in mind when using Endora. Assuming the player is in the right area and the event is active, then they can capture any of these Oceanid water creatures just by throwing a bubble at them with Endora's Elemental Skill.

Tip #1

If the player holds the Elemental Skill (players should remember that holding an Elemental Skill yields a different result from pressing it), then they can aim the trajectory of the bubble easily.

It's almost like in Angry Birds, where the player can see the general trajectory of Endora's bubble. Endora can go farther depending on how long the skill is held, but there is a limit to the distance it can shoot. Although this skill is highly useful, it isn't always necessary to capture Oceanids.

That said, players could practice the skill a few times to get an idea of how quickly Endora can shoot. It isn't something that requires hours of practice; just a simple few attempts should be enough for a Genshin Impact player to nail the pattern down.

Tip #2

The player can press Endora's Elemental Skill in an Oceanid water creature's general direction to quickly capture the foe (provided the player is close enough). Hence, a player doesn't need to hold the Elemental Skill button all the time to capture every one of these creatures.

This tip works best when the water creatures aren't too deep in a body of water. Otherwise, the player will either have to manually aim Endora's skill through the hold command or they'll have to move to a better location. Missing it isn't unforgiving, as the creatures aren't that dangerous on their own.

The hit detection of the bubble is quite forgiving, so players shouldn't miss the Oceanid water creatures often if they're up close. Alternating between tips one and two should be enough to beat this part of the event in a few minutes. Remember, the bubbles stay around for a while, so the water creatures can move into them.

#Tip 3

If all else fails, the player just needs to move to a different spot. If they're aiming too far away to realistically hit the Oceanid water creatures, then the player is just wasting their time. Hence, it's best to move to a better location where they can hit these creatures easier.

Alternatively, the player can move near the water creatures to attract their attention. This could be helpful for low-level players that can die easily in their respective World Rank. Likewise, players can move the Oceanid water creatures away from other enemies by doing so (or vice versa).

Basic event info

It should go without saying, but the player needs to start the event quest in order to acquire Endora from near the Dawn Winery. Also, players cannot do all of Endora's portion of the event right away, as some of it is locked behind several days. If a player does this event late, they can, of course, collect everything all in one session.