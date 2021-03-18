Genshin Impact 1.4 update: What are Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons?

Genshin Impact 1.4 update's Invitation of Windblume event is set to begin on March 19th, and many players are wondering about Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons.

Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons in Genshin Impact 1.4 are event-themed currencies that can only be earned by completing challenges and quests in the Windblume Festival.

Festive Tour Tickets can be earned by completing the Festive challenges. Meanwhile, Peculiar Collab Coupons can be collected by completing challenges in the Peculiar Wonderland.

Players can spend their Festive Tour Tickets and Peculiar Collab Coupons in the event-specific in-game shop for exclusive items and more.

Although the Windblume Festival is set to end on April 5th, the event-specific item shop will remain live until April 12th for players to spend their collected resources in Genshin Impact.

Invitation to Windblume in Genshin Impact 1.4

Invitation to Windblume will have three unique sections, with each offering exclusive rewards for players to claim. The three sections are as follows:

Festive Anecdotes

Festive Anecdotes (Image via miHoYo)

This section features four unique acts, each of which unlocks a new storyline quest as well as Resident's Commissions. Completing each act will reward players with Primogems, Character XP Ascension items, Mora, and other unique prizes in Genshin Impact 1.4.

Festive Challenges

Festive Challenges (Image via miHoYo)

There are three Festive challenges that players can participate in to collect Festive Tour Tickets. The three challenges featured in the festive challenges are Bullseye Balloons, Floral Freefall, and Ballads of Breeze.

There are three Festive challenges that players can participate in (Image via miHoYo)

Festive Tour Tickets can be used to purchase items such as the Windsong Lyre or the Winblume Festival Commemorative Balloon from the event-specific item shop in Genshin Impact 1.4.

Peculiar Wonderland

Peculiar Wonderland (Image via miHoYo)

During the course of the event, players will find directions to the Peculiar Wonderland entrance on their in-game maps. The challenges will begin as soon as the player reaches the entrance of the Peculiar Wonderland.

Players will find directions to the Peculiar Wonderland entrance on their in-game maps (Image via miHoYo)

Completing the challenges that follow will reward players with Peculiar Collab Coupons that can be spent in the event-specific item shop for items, such as the Windblume Ode bow, in Genshin Impact 1.4.

With less than 24 hours to go before the Windblume Festival begins in Genshin Impact 1.4, players across the globe are eagerly waiting to experience everything that Invitation to Windblume has to offer.