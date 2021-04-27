Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Eula and Zhongli banner release date, Kazuha's signature weapon, and more details

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update will feature two separate banners for Zhongli and Eula, and many players are wondering when each of these banners will be made available.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jUoBIdojXG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

As has already been confirmed by miHoYo, Zhongli's re-run will be the first banner in Genshin Impact 1.5. The Zhongli banner re-run will also feature the introduction of Yanfei, a four-star rated pyro-elemental character.

MiHoYo's official patch notes for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update confirmed that Zhongli's banner will be released on April 28th and will be available until May 18th. This suggests that Eula, the second character to be introduced in Genshin Impact 1.5, will have her banner sometime after Zhongli and Yanfei's banner expires on May 18th.

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) will recieve a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G9MYqQ0ec9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

Additional leaks for Genshin Impact 1.5 have also hinted at the introduction of the "Freedom Sworn" weapon, which is Kazuha's signature weapon in the game.

Kazuha's signature Freedom-Sworn weapon in Genshin Impact 1.5

Kazuha is an anemo-elemental character who has been heavily rumored to be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact. There has been widespread speculation about whether the character will be introduced in update 1.6 or update 2.0.

Guys i found another genshin impact leaks that 99% confirm true pic.twitter.com/t9165FP42X — talk to baizhu in 1.5 brain rots (@scarasimp) February 27, 2021

Advertisement

However, miHoYo has never provided any form of official statement regarding Kazuha's release as a playable character.

Kazuha's signature "Freedom-Sworn" weapon will reportedly be introduced with the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

According to the leaks regarding this five-star-rated weapon in Genshin Impact, Freedom-Sworn not only grants additional attack damage but also provides the equipped character with bonus elemental mastery statistics.

And lastly it is expected that Freedom-Sworn will make it's appearance as Kazuha's 5* Sword of choice on release.

+10% DMG, gains stacks on Elemental Reactions. Consumes 2 stacks to give party 16% Normal/Charge/Plunge Attack DMG and 20% Attack for 12s.https://t.co/XmXk88GfJE pic.twitter.com/nrM8Te69ED — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 25, 2021

The weapon also features a special passive ability known as the Revolutionary Chorale. This passive ability is rumored to grant players with bonus stats whenever they execute an elemental reaction on a character who is equipped with the Freedom-Sworn weapon.

According to the leaks, the Freedom-Sworn weapon's in-game description reads:

"A straight sword, azure as Antediluvian song, and as keen as the oaths of freedom taken in the Land of Wind."

Advertisement

Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Summit Shaper (Sword) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/37Nt4cu5qX — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

Having said that, there has been no confirmation from miHoYo regarding the release of the Freedom-Sworn weapon in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Additionally, with the Epitome Invocation banner already scheduled for April 28th, the Freedom-Sworn weapon won't be introduced to Genshin Impact before May 18th.