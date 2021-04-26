Genshin Impact reveals weapon banner and 4-star characters of Zhongli banner for version 1.5 update

Genshin Impact 1.5 is scheduled for release on April 28th. However, miHoYo has already confirmed the banner details for Gentry of Hermitage and Epitome Invocation.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers?



All times below based on server time#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jUoBIdojXG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

The developers have confirmed that the much-awaited Zhongli's banner re-run will begin as soon as the Genshin Impact 1.5 update goes live on the servers. Additionally, miHoYo has also confirmed that Zhongli's banner re-run will be available until May 18th.

On top of Zhongli's banner re-run, update 1.5 will also feature the Epitome Invocation banner with four new event-exclusive weapons. However, the prime attractions from the Epitome Invocation banner will be the Summit Shaper Sword and the Memory of Dust Catalyst, two new five-star rated event-exclusive weapons in Genshin Impact.

This article features a list of all characters and weapons that will have a boosted drop rate during the first phase of Genshin Impact 1.5.

New banners in Genshin Impact 1.5's first phase

Gentry of Hermitage

During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) will recieve a huge drop-rate boost!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star character "Vago Mundo" Zhongli (Geo) will recieve a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/G9MYqQ0ec9 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

Zhongli's banner re-run, Gentry of Hermitage, will also feature the release of Yanfei, a four-star rated pyro-elemental character in Genshin Impact. Apart from Zhongli and Yanfei, the Gentry of Hermitage banner will also grant boosted drop rates to two other four-star rate characters in Genshin Impact.

Geo-elemental Noelle and cryo-elemental Diona have been confirmed as the two other characters who will feature boosted drop rates in the Gentry of Hermitage banner.

Epitome Invocation

During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Summit Shaper (Sword) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



During the event wish, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Summit Shaper (Sword) and Memory of Dust (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/37Nt4cu5qX — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

The weapons banner planned for the first phase of Genshin Impact 1.5 will feature four new event-exclusive weapons for players to draw. Additionally, this banner will also feature three pre-existing weapons with a boosted drop rate. The following are all the weapons that players can claim from the Epitome Invocation banner in Genshin Impact 1.5:

Summit Shaper - Five-star rated event-exclusive sword;

The memory of Dust - Five-star rated event-exclusive catalyst;

Lithic Blade - Four-star rated event-exclusive claymore;

Lithic Spear - Four-star rated event-exclusive polearm;

The Flute - Four-star rated pre-existing sword;

Eye of Perception - Four-star rated pre-existing catalyst; and

Sacrificial Bow - Four-star rated pre-existing bow;

This means that a total of seven weapons will get a boosted drop rate in the upcoming Epitome Invocation weapons banner for Genshin Impact 1.5.