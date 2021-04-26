Genshin Impact 1.5 update release date and file size revealed: How to pre-install 1.5 version

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update is set to be released on April 28th. The pre-installation is already live, and players can now pre-download the core files for the update.
Downloading the pre-installation files, which are sized at 7 GB and 3.04 GB on PC and mobile respectively, will allow players to jump into Genshin Impact 1.5 as soon as the servers go live.
Needless to say, the pre-installation feature is an absolute boon for players with slower connections.
This article features a step-by-step guide on how players can download pre-installation files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update before it goes live on the servers.
Pre-installing the Genshin Impact 1.5 update
How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 update on PC
Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on their PCs:
- Players need to head over to the Genshin Impact install directory using the file explorer.
- Instead of launching the game directly from GenshinImpact.exe, players will need to double-click on the launcher.exe file located inside the install directory.
- As soon as the launcher client opens, players will be able to see a "Game Pre-Installation" option next to the yellow-launch button.
- When players click on the Get Now option below the pre-installation text, the pre-download of the core files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will begin.
How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 1)
Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on Android and iOS devices via the Paimon menu:
- Players will first need to launch Genshin Impact on their devices and head into the Paimon menu.
- Once inside the Paimon menu, players will need to click on "Settings" and then select the "Other" tab.
- On the "Other" tab, players will see a "Pre-Install Resource Package" option.
- Players will have to tap on the "Pre-Install Now" option to start downloading the necessary core files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.
How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 2)
Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on Android and iOS devices using the log-in pre-installation button:
- Players will see a tiny symbol towards the bottom-left corner of their login screens after launching the game.
- They can simply click on this button to begin downloading all the necessary core files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.