Genshin Impact 1.5 update release date and file size revealed: How to pre-install 1.5 version

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update is set to be released on April 28th. The pre-installation is already live, and players can now pre-download the core files for the update.

Downloading the pre-installation files, which are sized at 7 GB and 3.04 GB on PC and mobile respectively, will allow players to jump into Genshin Impact 1.5 as soon as the servers go live.

Needless to say, the pre-installation feature is an absolute boon for players with slower connections.

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



This article features a step-by-step guide on how players can download pre-installation files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update before it goes live on the servers.

Pre-installing the Genshin Impact 1.5 update

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 1.5 update on PC

The Pre-Installation option for Genshin Impact on PC (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on their PCs:

Players need to head over to the Genshin Impact install directory using the file explorer.

Instead of launching the game directly from GenshinImpact.exe, players will need to double-click on the launcher.exe file located inside the install directory.

As soon as the launcher client opens, players will be able to see a "Game Pre-Installation" option next to the yellow-launch button.

When players click on the Get Now option below the pre-installation text, the pre-download of the core files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update will begin.

How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 1)

The Pre-Install option inside Paimon's menu in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on Android and iOS devices via the Paimon menu:

Players will first need to launch Genshin Impact on their devices and head into the Paimon menu.

Once inside the Paimon menu, players will need to click on "Settings" and then select the "Other" tab.

On the "Other" tab, players will see a "Pre-Install Resource Package" option.

Players will have to tap on the "Pre-Install Now" option to start downloading the necessary core files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.

How to pre-install on Android and iOS (Method 2)

The login screen pre-install button in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Players can follow the steps given below to pre-install the Genshin Impact 1.5 update on Android and iOS devices using the log-in pre-installation button:

Players will see a tiny symbol towards the bottom-left corner of their login screens after launching the game.

They can simply click on this button to begin downloading all the necessary core files for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update.