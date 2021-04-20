Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: Upcoming Spiral Abyss challenges and buffs explained

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks have revealed much about what is coming to the game in the next few months, and fans of the Spiral Abyss will have two new buffs to look forward to. They may also have a new challenge in the form of the new Abyss Lector enemy announced in the 1.5 livestream. Players should keep these new challenges in mind when they plan on attempting the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks: New additions to the Spiral Abyss, buffs explained

1.5 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Consecutive autoattack hits within a 2s interval generates a stack of buff that increases physDMG by 5% for 10 seconds. Each swing can only proc one stack. Upon reaching max (5) stacks, further hits will release AoE shockwaves (up to once per second). pic.twitter.com/ZLhr7zLiBQ — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 12, 2021

The first Genshin Impact 1.5 leaks concerning the Spiral Abyss reveal a buff that increases Physical Damage per each attack that strikes an enemy. Once maximum stacks have been reached, players will release an AOE shockwave of up to one per second upon being hit. Players will want to take advantage of this powerful buff by utilizing characters who benefit from physical damage bonuses like Razor or the upcoming Eula. This bonus will also affect characters not mainly focused on physical damage as the shockwaves will aid players in clearing the Abyss faster with AOE damage.

1.5 Spiral Abyss phase 2: Shielded characters retaliate with a shockwave when hit. Up to one shockwave every 6 seconds. pic.twitter.com/dUR2Ne1nID — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) April 14, 2021

The second phase of Genshin Impact 1.5's Spiral Abyss will feature a less flashy buff, but a strong one for players who have suitable shielding characters like Diona or Zhongli.

When a character with a shield is struck by an enemy, they will release a damaging shockwave every six seconds, knocking back enemies back and causing AOE damage. This will help players who get caught in sticky situations, and even them clear the more difficult stages of the Abyss. Players should definitely be able to take advantage of this new buff with the free Diona they will recieve in update 1.5.

New enemy revealed for the Abyss:

The Abyss Lector will be challenging players in Genshin Impact 1.5's Spiral Abyss, most likely as the final challenge of floor 12. This character wields powerful Electro, and players would be wise to bring a character like Zhongli to counter his Electro damage. Shields will be useful in this battle, and dodging his Electro orb attacks will be crucial to victory.

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is due for some changes come 1.5, and players won't be disappointed by the new updates. With 1.5 right around the corner, players should definitely take advantage of this great resource for Primogems.