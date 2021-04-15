Genshin Impact 1.5 preview live stream: Where to watch and how to collect redeem codes

Genshin Impact 1.5 is coming in less than two weeks. At the end of every version, miHoYo is known to hold a Special Program announcement. For Genshin Impact 1.5, this version preview is scheduled for April 16th.

As usual, Chinese players will have the announcement earlier than global players. The Chinese announcement will be done on April 16th, at 8 pm China time. The global announcement will be hosted on April 16th, 11 am (UTC-5), 13 hours after the Chinese release.

Not only the timing but the platform will also differ for Chinese and global announcements.

Genshin Impact 1.5 preview live stream: How to collect redeem codes

With each special announcement, miHoYo rewards players with Primogem codes. These codes are usually provided in the middle of the live stream, requiring players to pay attention to the announcement.

These codes are later passed around on social media and the official forum usually, so players can also keep an eye on those platforms to obtain the redeem codes.

After obtaining the Genshin Impact 1.5 redeem codes, players can head to their game and redeem it through "Account > Redeem Code." Players who are unable to do so can also redeem the codes through the "Redeem Code" page on the official site.

Genshin Impact 1.5 preview live stream: Where to watch the global announcement

Dear Travelers,



Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)!



The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oPpbH5Fbfv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 15, 2021

The global announcement will be hosted on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel. The video is typically around 45-50 minutes long, and players can watch it in the "Special Program" playlist after the live stream is over.

How to watch Genshin Impact 1.5 preview live stream before global release

Special program announcement for Chinese players (Image via miHoYo)

Players can watch the 1.5 Chinese live stream on the following platforms, 13 hours before the global release:

B Station (Bilibili) Douyu Huya Penguin Esports Kuaishou Douyin Watermelon Video Weibo WeChat video account 4399 Games live room

This is suitable for players who are fluent in Chinese or would like to get early information through the provided graphics. It's important to note that the codes in Chinese live stream will not be usable for the global version of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.5 is rumored to come with some exciting features, so it is highly anticipated among fans. Not only that, but the free redeem codes are also helpful in attempts to obtain the desired 5-star characters.