Genshin Impact 1.5 Update release time, date, and countdown for all servers

Genshin Impact 1.5 is scheduled for release on 28 April, and players are wondering when the servers are scheduled to go down for maintenance.

As new version approaches, so too do new events — are you ready, Travelers? Scroll down and view the image below for details on upcoming events~



All times below based on server time#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/jUoBIdojXG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

According to the official information revealed by miHoYo, the server downtime for the Genshin Impact 1.5 update is scheduled to begin on 28 April at 6 a.m. UTC+8. This means that players in North America will witness the server downtime from 27 April at 6 p.m. EST.

Additionally, the developers have also confirmed that the server is expected to be down for around five hours before update 1.5 goes live in Genshin Impact. Having said that, players will receive 60 primogems for each hour that the server stays down, meaning every Genshin Impact player who has an Adventure Rank 5 or higher will receive 300 primogems.

Dear Travelers,



The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/5fJycewqsu#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6SSIPRDjW1 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

On top of that, the official reveal has also confirmed that players will receive a full 300 primogems even if the maintenance ends early. Having said that, it is expected that players will be able to log in to Genshin Impact 1.5 from around 11 p.m. EST on 27 April.

Genshin Impact 1.5 release details

With the developers assuring that the server downtime before the release of Genshin Impact 1.5 being a maximum of five hours, it seems certain that players in North America will be able to enjoy the new update on 27 April itself.

As for players residing in Asia, they will have to wait until 28 April at 11 a.m. UTC+8 before being able to play the new update.

Advertisement

Additionally, players who do not wish to wait and download the necessary game files after it goes live on the server can also opt to pre-install the update on their preferred devices.

Genshin Impact for PlayStation®5 Is Almost Here - Available for Download in Two Days



The PS5 version of Genshin Impact will arrive on the PlayStation™Store on April 28 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).



View details here:https://t.co/OAlHgXx5L6#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YUSVPd0BV0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 26, 2021

On top of everything else, the 1.5 update also marks the release of Genshin Impact for PlayStation 5 devices. According to another release from miHoYo:

"The PS5 version of Genshin Impact will arrive on the PlayStation™Store on April 28 at 6:00 AM (UTC+8)."

Apart from these, update 1.5 is arguably one of the largest updates in the history of Genshin Impact, causing players to be even more excited for its release.

Related: Genshin Impact reveals weapon banner and 4-star characters in Zhongli banner