Genshin Impact 1.5 web event 'To the Stars Once More': Start date, how to participate, and more details

The release of the Genshin Impact 1.5 update has brought a brand new web event to the game.

"To the Stars Once More" is a free-to-play web event for Genshin Impact 1.5 and is available to players across all devices. The event began on April 28th and is scheduled to run till May 17 at 11:59 PM UTC+8. However, players will be able to redeem the rewards that they earned from this web event until May 20th.

The Adventurers' Guild has issued an invitation for their promotion "To the Stars Once More." They are calling on Active Adventurers and Returning Adventurers alike to explore and win great rewards.



This article provides a detailed rundown of everything that players need to know about the To the Stars Once More web event in Genshin Impact 1.5.

To the Stars Once More web event in Genshin Impact 1.5

Eligibility Criteria

There are a few specific criteria set for both returning players as well as active players.

Here are the eligibility criteria set for the To the Stars Once More web event in Genshin Impact.

Returning Player

Adventure Rank 10 or above.

At least 14 days since the last game login.

The last time that the player activated the "Stellar Reunion" event was over 45 days ago (not including the day of activation). The Stellar Reunion is an in-game event for returning players.

Active Player

Active players only need to ensure that they have an Adventure Rank 10 or higher in Genshin Impact 1.5.

How to Participate

PC and mobile players who are looking to participate in the To the Stars Once More web event in Genshin Impact 1.5 can simply do so by visiting the official website of the web event. Players can visit the official website by clicking here.

However, for PS4 and PS5 players, the process is a little more complicated. Players will need to access their in-game mailbox to find the event email that they received on their PS4 or PS5. They can find further instructions on how to participate in the web event from this specific in-game email.

Hello, Travelers!



Players are also advised not to delete the event email so that they can easily access the web event for Genshin Impact 1.5.