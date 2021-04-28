Genshin Impact housing system guide: How to enter the housing realm using Serenitea Pot in 1.5 update

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update introduced a new gadget known as the Serenitea Pot. Players can use it to enter and exit the newly-released in-game housing system.

To claim the Serenitea Pot gadget, players will need to complete the "A Teapot to Call Home" quest. However, this quest presents a couple of criteria that they must meet before participating in the respective quest.

The requirements for participating in the "A Teapot to Call Home" quest are:

The player must have Adventure Rank 35 or higher; and

The player must complete the Chapter I: Act III "A New Star Approaches" archon quest.

Once players meet both criteria, they can claim the Serenitea Pot by completing the "A Teapot to Call Home" quest in Genshin Impact 1.5.

This article features a complete rundown of everything that players need to know about the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact 1.5.

Serenitea Pot's housing system in Genshin Impact 1.5

The Serenitea Pot gadget in Genshin Impact 1.5 is the only method available for players to enter and exit the new in-game housing system realm. The Serenitea Pot gadget is available at all times inside the player's inventory in Genshin Impact.

Players can simply interact with the gadget from their inventory to enter or exit the housing system realm inside the Serenitea Pot.

For players wondering about the housing system realm in Genshin Impact, miHoYo has presented them with the option of setting up every individual realm according to their desires.

Ranging from the layout of the housing system realm to craftable furniture and decorations, the new feature has a ton of interactive content for players to indulge in.

Additionally, the housing system also features a new in-game currency to make purchases inside the Serenitea Pot. The currency, which has been named Realm Currency, can be used to exchange for rare items available in the realm, apart from furnishing blueprints and furniture itself.

On top of everything, the housing system has also introduced a Trust Rank feature. The Trust Rank of every player can be upgraded by crafting and obtaining furniture in the housing system.

Players with a higher Trust Rank are more likely to unlock even more features in the housing system while also receiving more rewards. miHoYo has confirmed that Serenitea Pot's housing system will feature additional tools and utilities in the future.

However, as of Genshin Impact 1.5, these are all the available features of the Serenitea Pot's housing system.