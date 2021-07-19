Genshin Impact 2.0 update release date and time for all regions

Genshin Impact is all set to release the 2.0 update after hyping it up for about a year.

With the 2.0 update, Genshin Impact will introduce the Electro nation, Inazuma. Players are anticipating Inazuma since the release of the game in September last year. To date, only two nations have been available to play in Genshin Impact, namely Mondstadt and Liyue, which were released with the game's launch.

The addition of a new nation will be a significant update in Genshin Impact. Fans will finally experience the Inazuma region when Genshin Impact releases it on July 21st.

Genshin Impact 2.0 update to introduce Inazuma region on July 21

Genshin Impact's 2.0 update is scheduled for July 21st at 06:00 (UTC+8). After that, the Genshin Impact servers will be under maintenance for approximately 5 hours. So, players can start playing the 2.0 update of Genshin Impact from 11:00 (UTC+8) on July 21st.

Here are the after maintenance release times for the Genshin Impact 2.0 update on July 21st corresponding to different regions:

Genshin Impact 2.0 update release time for USA, UK, India, Philippines, and Vietnam

Philippines - 11:00 AM

Vietnam - 10:00 AM

USA - 11:00 PM (July 20th)

UK - 04:00 AM

India - 08:30 AM

Players will get a compensation of 300 Primogems for the server downtime during the maintenance. If the maintenance period extends beyond 5 hours, players will additionally receive 60 Primogems per hour of server downtime.

How to install Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma Update

To get the update, players need to be at least Adventure Rank 5 by 06:00 (UTC+8) on July 21st. After that, they can update Genshin Impact by launching the game and following the on-screen instructions. PC players need to open the Genshin Impact Launcher and click on the "Update" option to download the 2.0 version.

The pre-installation function is already available for the 2.0 version. Pre-installing the update will allow players to start playing immediately after the server maintenance is over. Players can refer to the following article for detailed steps to pre-install the 2.0 update.

Genshin Impact has been teasing the Inazuma region for the past few weeks. The new nation will have brand new gameplay mechanics associated with the Electro element. Players will also get to experience plenty of new characters and enemies.

It is known that the Archon ruling over Inazuma has put the nation under lockdown and is confiscating all the Visions within. Players only have to wait for a few more hours to learn the actual reason behind the Archon's atrocities.

