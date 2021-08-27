Genshin Impact 2.1 Baal banner 4-star characters and all 5-star weapons revealed

Genshin Impact will soon release the 2.1 update, bringing in new content and the usual banner rotations.

Many Genshin Impact players are especially excited for the upcoming patch, as the Electro Archon herself will headline the first character banner. Thanks to a new leak, this banner’s 4-star characters may have already been revealed. Furthermore, the same leak reveals the featured 5-star weapons from the first 2.1 banners.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals the featured 4-stars on Raiden Shogun’s banner

Kujou Sara is a confirmed 4-star to appear on Raiden Shogun's banner (Image via miHoYo)

The upcoming Electro character, Kujou Sara, is the only 4-star confirmed to appear on Baal’s banner. However, a leak from the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord may have revealed the full banner lineup.

Based on the leak, the Raiden Shogun banner will feature the following 4-star characters:

Kujou Sara Xiangling Sucrose

Genshin Impact players saw Sucrose somewhat recently, as she was last featured on Klee’s rerun banner in June. On the other hand, it’s been quite a while since Xiangling was last featured.

Her last appearance was on the Hu Tao banner in early March, and eight character banners have since passed without her.

Xiangling summon sprite (Image via miHoYo)

Sucrose summon sprite (Image via miHoYo)

Both Xiangling and Sucrose are powerful support characters in Genshin Impact. With strong attacks from her elemental abilities, Xiangling has become the go-to Pyro sub-DPS in the Genshin Impact meta. Meanwhile, Sucrose can easily create Swirl reactions with both her elemental abilities and normal/charged attacks.

For many, Raiden Shogun’s banner will be a good opportunity to get more constellations for these 4-star characters. For others, who’ve already brought both Xiangling and Sucrose to C6, Baal’s banner may provide a good amount of Starglitter.

i have c6 sucrose and xiangling so i’ll get so much starglitter pic.twitter.com/gdcVv2jboy — emery ꩜ GIVEAWAY PINNED (@shogunluvr) August 26, 2021

5-star weapons in the first Genshin Impact 2.1 event banner

The 2.1 special livestream revealed two new 5-star weapons coming to Genshin Impact. The new Engulfing Lightning polearm and Everlasting Moonglow catalyst are each likely to have their own banner.

New 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via miHoYo)

Since Baal is a polearm-user, it’s safe to assume Engulfing Lightning will be featured at the same time. Of course, each weapon banner features two 5-stars, and the Wangheng Funeral Parlor leak may have revealed the other weapon on the Engulfing Lightning banner.

The leak predicts Engulfing Lightning and The Unforged will feature on the first 2.1 weapons banner. The Unforged is a very powerful claymore, though its ability is a little niche.

⚠️ GENSHIN IMPACT LEAKS ⚠️



CHARACTER BANNER

✅ Raiden Shogun

✅ Kujou Sara

✅ Xiangling

✅ Sucrose



WEAPON BANNER

✅ Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)

✅ The Unforged (Claymore)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Baal pic.twitter.com/6bCQ1yug49 — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) August 26, 2021

The Unforged at max level (Image via GTRConcept)

At Refinement 1, The Unforged increases shield strength by 20%, while scoring hits will boost ATK by 4% for eight seconds. This ATK buff can stack up to five times and the eight-second duration resets upon the last hit. If the wielder of The Unforged is protected by a shield, the ATK buff doubles.

Characters like Beidou, Xinyan and Noelle can perform well with The Unforged because of their shielding abilities. As a 5-star weapon, The Unforged will work fine with almost any claymore DPS. However, players may want to pair them with a shield support character to make full use of the claymore’s effect.

